5 reasons to revisit GTA 5 story mode in 2023

The plot of GTA 5 is a fan-favorite for players, which persuades them to keep revisiting the game often to enjoy it. Rockstar Games originally intended the story to depict the early 2010s, especially the year 2013. However, players still find it engaging after almost a decade of its release. It is one of the most well-crafted storylines the American gaming studio has ever created.

There is no doubt that hardcore fans have already replayed the story mode multiple times. Still, there are various factors that make the popular Grand Theft Auto title worth replaying in 2023.

This article lists five reasons why every gamer should revisit the GTA 5 story mode once more.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five reasons to restart GTA 5 story mode in 2023

1) To understand the Easter eggs in GTA 6

Till the latest title, Rockstar Games added several Easter eggs and references that denote older Grand Theft Auto titles. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the horizon, it is the best time for you to restart the current game. It will re-polish the storyline and you’ll be able to understand each minute detail that will be there in the upcoming title.

Although it is not confirmed whether there will be GTA 5 Easter eggs in the upcoming game, the community is optimistic, and Rockstar Games should make sure to not disappoint them as well. Regardless, one should be better prepared to find hidden details in the next game.

2) Try speedrunning the game

If you’ve played GTA 5 story mode as a normal player till now, you should try speedrunning. There is a huge community of gamers and streamers that regularly speedrun the decade-old game. They have also set multiple world records for finishing the single-player game as soon as possible.

You can check the speedrun videos and streams to learn various new methods and tricks to play the story mode of GTA 5. Rockstar Games offers a significant level of freedom to players to play the game and speedrunners take advantage of it to create new gameplay strategies.

3) Try new perspectives

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most diversified games that offers multiple perspectives for players to choose from. Each major mission has at least two perspectives, and each results in a different outcome. This keeps the players engaged for hours, trying to find out what the game does after a particular decision.

Some Strangers and Freaks missions also have multiple perspectives and outcomes. While some become canon events in the plot, others are simply there for you to have fun. Players should start an extensive replay streak and check all the perspectives and outcomes in the game.

4) Mods

GTA 5’s story mode is incomplete without mods. If you play the game on a PC, you must try different mods offered by the huge modding community. They significantly improve the gameplay experience and also add new details and missions to the game. Additionally, you can also play the game in a co-op mode with the RAGECOOP-V mod.

It brings the multiplayer experience to story mode and lets players enjoy all the single-player heists and missions with their friends. Many GTA 5 mods also offer upgraded graphics and textures that make the 2013 title look brand new.

5) To understand the lore

Grand Theft Auto 5 has one of the most engaging lore in the series and die-hard fans are still trying to decipher several aspects and plots of the story. According to Rockstar Games’ officials, the game is a complete product. However, fans have put forward several theories that challenge the official claim.

One should try replaying the game in 2023 to refresh the story and understand the lore better. The GTA 5 characters have many hidden secrets that are yet to be uncovered. You can also read the fan theories before playing to verify the claims by yourself.

Poll : Have you ever replayed GTA 5 Story Mode? Yes No 0 votes