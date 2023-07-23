5 hidden secrets and Easter eggs in GTA 5 Story Mode, ranked

Easter eggs are one of the most popular aspects of Grand Theft Auto games and GTA 5 is no exception. Rockstar Games skillfully crafted the 2013 title by including several significant references that keep enthusiastic players busy for hours. These Easter eggs usually contain nods to other titles in the series, movies, and real-life incidents. It is also an ongoing popular rumor that many game secrets are yet to be discovered after almost a decade.

While veteran players have already scouted through most of the Easter eggs and hidden secrets, many new players are yet to start the joyride. This article lists and ranks five such references that GTA 5 players can look for in Story Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five GTA 5 Story Mode Easter eggs that are worth finding in 2023

5) Bigfoot

Bigfoot is a mysterious creature that has reportedly been spotted several times in the franchise. Unfortunately, no one has ever found the actual creature, as most of the time it is some person disguised as Bigfoot. Rockstar Games also brought it to GTA 5 and let players continue the eternal hunt for the animal.

The game has two missions where players can spot Bigfoot: Predator and The Last One. While the first mission only shows a heat signature of the animal, The Last One allows you to find and hunt it. However, the creature turns out to be a costumed man.

4) Reference to C.J., Sweet, and Big Smoke

The American gaming studio pulled a sneaky on fans by including a subtle reference to Carl “CJ” Johnson, Sweet, and Big Smoke from GTA San Andreas in the Hood Safari mission. During the commute, the trio lookalikes will appear on bicycles going out of Grove Street. However, you must follow the predefined route to witness them.

Although the NPCs are non-interactable, you can kill the characters to inspect them. The Hood Safari mission takes place in GTA 5’s Grove Street and Rockstar Games included these 3D Universe characters to add to the nostalgia.

3) Reference to Niko Bellic

Many players may not know this, but GTA 5 also has multiple Easter eggs referring to Niko Bellic, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4. You can find two of them inside The Yellow Jack Inn located in the Grand Senora Desert. On the left of the main door, you can see a brown jacket that vaguely resembles the one Niko owns.

Inside the main bar area, you can find a dusty photograph that shows a man driving a tow truck from Grand Theft Auto 4’s era. While it is not officially confirmed, many fans claim that the driver strongly resembles Niko Bellic.

2) Frozen alien

This is one of the most overlooked Easter eggs in GTA 5 that players return to witness later. On the North Yankton map, you can find an alien trapped under a frozen river. It is located under the train bridge in Ludendorff and is a little difficult to find.

Given that North Yankton is not accessible to roam freely, GTA 5 players get only a small window to find and witness the hidden Easter egg. The alien is highly detailed and you can use the zoom feature of any weapon to examine its body. However, it cannot be interacted with.

1) Vice The Musical poster

This Easter egg has become one of the most popular references in recent times, especially after the GTA 6 leaks. There is a poster titled "Vice The Musical" outside the Weazel Dorset Theater in Rockford Hills. It features a male and a female dancer with two police cars and a chopper in the background.

Many fans claim that it is a reference to Jason and Lucia, the two rumored protagonists from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. The title of the poster also piqued players’ interest, as the game is rumored to take place in Vice City.

