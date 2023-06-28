GTA San Andreas receives a brand-new update for Android and iOS, hinting at GTA+ assets within it

Rockstar Games recently released an update for GTA San Andreas on mobile devices. The 1.92 GB patch went live on Android on June 7, 2023, and all Android and iOS users who have the game installed can download it. According to data miners, the gaming studio did not change much of the current gameplay. However, it has added some assets from the GTA+ subscription.

The 2004 title was launched on mobile devices in December 2013 and is still receiving updates after a decade. While players eagerly await a San Andreas Definitive Edition mobile port, the recent update has pleased the Grand Theft Auto community.

Rockstar Games released an update for GTA San Andreas mobile version

The update option is now available on San Andreas Android Version (Image via Twitter/@NationalPepper)

Rockstar Games released two separate updates for Android and iOS devices. While the former received the update on the aforementioned date, the latter received it on June 27, 2023. The new patch number on Android is 2.11.13 and 2.2.12 for iOS devices.

Although the gaming studio hasn’t released the official patch notes yet, the general disclaimer states the following:

“General bug fixes.”

Vadim M. @NationalPepper As users started to report, GTA SA on Android received a new update.

Internally it is 2.11.13. As far as I can see, they redone backend.

No obb cache anymore. No lib file in the main APK. What they are cooking... As users started to report, GTA SA on Android received a new update.Internally it is 2.11.13. As far as I can see, they redone backend.No obb cache anymore. No lib file in the main APK. What they are cooking... https://t.co/uoKs00N8FY

However, data miners have found some intriguing details. A popular gaming YouTuber named Vadim M. (Twitter/@NationalPepper) reported that the developer had made changes to the game's backend. Once updated, the GTA game will no longer have OBB cache and lib files in the main APK.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Is this gonna be the "Free access to classic Rockstar titles" from last year's survey? Vadim M. @NationalPepper There are tons of new UI stuff inside too, some of which is unfinished. There are tons of new UI stuff inside too, some of which is unfinished. 👀 https://t.co/m78InghSPE GTA+ assets within GTA SA Mobile version🤨Is this gonna be the "Free access to classic Rockstar titles" from last year's survey? twitter.com/NationalPepper… GTA+ assets within GTA SA Mobile version🤨Is this gonna be the "Free access to classic Rockstar titles" from last year's survey? twitter.com/NationalPepper… https://t.co/l02WKXrTca

Another insider, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), reported that the latest update added GTA+ assets on San Andreas mobile version. They further mentioned that Rockstar might make the game free for all paid members in the future.

The update has led many to believe Rockstar is preparing to release San Andreas Definitive Edition on mobile devices. However, a user named Sean Gordon (Twitter/@S3an_G) stated:

“I suspect this is to meet Google requirements for targeting API <2 years old to stay visible on Play. obb was deprecated in favor of pad (Play Asset Delivery) years ago so it makes sense they're removing it.”

While it is uncertain whether Rockstar Games is preparing for an Android and iOS release of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition or just reworking the current game to meet Google Play Store policies, players are advised to update the title to the latest version.

