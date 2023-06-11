GTA San Andreas APK + OBB download links for Android: Real mobile game or fake?

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto games, and fans tend to replay it often. Rockstar Games released the groundbreaking title for PlayStation 2 in 2004 and later ported it to PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Apple Macintosh, Apple iOS, and Android. Although the game is officially available on these platforms, many players continue to look for free APK and OBB files.

Given that the game is nearly two decades old, many third-party developers have successfully cracked it and are offering it for free. However, there are several risks associated with this practice, and players fall victim to them without even realizing. This article explains what GTA San Andreas APK + OBB files are and the risks they may pose.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Free GTA San Andreas APK + OBB download links can jeopardize players' digital privacy and sensitive data

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Play Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

As previously stated, the original GTA San Andreas game is available on mobile platforms. Rockstar Games released it on December 19, 2013, with updated game models, textures, and a higher resolution. Android users can go to the Google Play Store, search for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and download it directly from there.

The game is 2.7 GB in size and has been downloaded over five million times. However, it is not free, and players must pay a one-time fee of $6.99 to add it to their library. As a result, some tend look for cracked APK and OBB files of the game that can be obtained for free.

While it is true that you can find several relevant APK download links with a simple Google search, you should be aware that the majority (if not all) of them are infected with malicious scripts and malware. Several players have reported suspicious activity on their smartphones after downloading such files. Many had to abandon their devices altogether due to them being completely corrupted by hackers.

These third-party websites allow you to download and enjoy GTA San Andreas gameplay for free, but pirating a copyrighted game is difficult so such developers want to make profits some way or the other. Therefore, the majority of them install malware deep inside the game files and then profit by selling the user’s data.

It should be noted that only the 2003 version of the game is available for mobile devices. Rockstar Games is yet to release GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for Android and iOS, so any website claiming to have it is entirely bogus.

Players who want to enjoy the popular GTA game on their smartphones are advised to download it only from official sources and protect their privacy.

