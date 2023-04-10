5 mesmerizing Easter eggs hidden in GTA 5 story mode, ranked

Grand Theft Auto games are full of Easter eggs and hidden references, and GTA 5 is no exception. Rockstar Games has included a plethora of such references deeply integrated into the game, and players are still discovering them nearly a decade after its release. While some Easter eggs are subtle and have a clear meaning, others are shrouded in mystery.

The developers have yet to explain the majority of them, leaving one with unanswered questions. This article lists five intriguing Easter eggs in GTA 5 Story Mode that continue to astound players.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five fascinating Easter eggs in GTA 5 Story Mode that still amazes the playerbase

5) Grove Street

Grove Street is one of the most popular and heartwarming Easter eggs in GTA 5 Story Mode. This is a nod to the original Grove Street in GTA San Andreas. The HD Universe map is loosely based on San Andreas and Rockstar Games decided to add the iconic neighborhood as a tribute to the original title.

Although the area, houses, and gang members differ from the 3D Universe, the developers further surprised fans by including NPCs that resemble CJ, Big Smoke, and Sweet. During the mission Hood Safari, if you take the path indicated by the game, you will see these three NPCs cycling through Grove Street.

4) Vice City poster

There is a poster outside the Weazel Dorset Theater in Rockford Hills titled “Vice The Musical" that depicts a duo of male and female dancers with two police cars and a police chopper in the background. Although this Easter egg has been in the game since its release, it went viral after the notorious GTA 6 leaks, as they also showed a male and a female protagonist.

The same poster can be seen inside the Lifeinvader office during the mission Friend Request. It also depicts a time period ranging from August 14 to October 20, leading many fans to believe that the GTA 6 release date will be revealed at that time. However, it did not specify a year, leaving the speculated period open-ended.

3) Niko Bellic’s jacket and photograph

The Yellow Jack Inn, located in the Grand Senora Desert, contains two Easter eggs, referring to Niko Bellic from Grand Theft Auto 4. When you enter the building and look left, you'll notice a brown jacket that vaguely resembles Niko's first jacket from the previous game. A photograph of him driving a tow truck can also be found inside the bar.

He was the first protagonist in the HD Universe of the franchise and Rockstar Games is honoring him in a variety of ways. The multiplayer version of the current entry also has him as a father figure for the characters. Many fans also expect to see Niko in GTA 6.

2) Frozen Alien

GTA 5 Story Mode contains a variety of alien and alien-related mysteries. However, the Frozen Alien in the Prologue mission is arguably one of the most popular in the game. If you drive beneath the train bridge in Ludendorff, North Yankton, and look into the river, you'll see a frozen alien trapped in ice.

The alien is extremely detailed and gives off an eerie vibe. It should be noted that while you cannot break the ice to gain access to the alien, you must also be mindful of your timing, as taking too long may result in mission failure.

1) Mount Chiliad

From ghosts to UFOs and murder scenes to Bigfoot, Mount Chiliad has several Easter eggs to spook unsuspecting players. However, the most popular is the mural inside the cable car station atop the mountain that depicts a number of undiscovered objects such as an egg, a spaceship, a jetpack, and more.

The area has been the source of several mysteries throughout the franchise, with GTA 5 continuing the saga. The mountain is enormous, and it's nearly impossible to thoroughly examine every nook and cranny. Nonetheless, many players have reported mysterious objects in and around it.

