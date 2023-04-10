GTA 6 Vice City leaks seemingly confirmed by Rockstar: Everything known about official teasers so far

The notorious September 2022 GTA 6 leaks shocked the gaming industry, as Rockstar Games had to confirm them helplessly, revealing its most ambitious project yet. However, this did not prevent the gaming studio from teasing the upcoming game through the latest titles. It is important to note that rockstar did not explicitly state that they were teasers for Grand Theft Auto 6.

However, Gaming Detective (Twitter: @that1detectiv3), a well-known insider and a game leaker, shared several images and claimed that the developers intentionally placed them as teasers for the upcoming game.

This article contains a list of all the GTA 6 teasers that Rockstar Games has allegedly released so far.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Insider shares several GTA 6 Vice City leaks allegedly teased by Rockstar Games

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 Every official GTA 6 teaser Rockstar has given us so far:



- Floridian or South American city skyline on taxi shirt

- Miami helicopter in Christmas video

- Remade eCola logo (seen in September leaks)

- Vice City Metro Mule livery

- Vice City Mambas livery Every official GTA 6 teaser Rockstar has given us so far:- Floridian or South American city skyline on taxi shirt- Miami helicopter in Christmas video- Remade eCola logo (seen in September leaks)- Vice City Metro Mule livery- Vice City Mambas livery https://t.co/t6OInDQHfu

On April 7, 2023, Gaming Detective shared a Twitter thread discussing instances where Rockstar Games allegedly teased Grand Theft Auto 6 and its related components. According to the insider, the gaming studio has been teasing them since 2021, with the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

The following are the teases that, according to the insider, Rockstar has given so far:

Taxi shirt

Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt with a Vice City skyline. (Image via Twitter: @that1detectiv3)

Gaming Detective stated that the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt has a unique skyline that does not resemble any of the current games. They speculated that it could be a Florida or South American city skyline, which is rumored to be included in the GTA 6 map.

Miami helicopter

The Miami helicopter teased in Rockstar’s Holiday promo video. (Image via Twitter: @that1detectiv3)

On December 23, 2022, Rockstar Games released a Holiday promo video in which it allegedly teased a helicopter model, which resembles real-life police choppers used in Miami. According to Gaming Detective, the Vice City map is based in Miami, and this is a subtle teaser from the studio.

Other teasers include a remade eCola logo livery for the Hotring Everon, a Vice City Metro Mule livery, and a Vice City Mambas livery in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to the insider, these elements were seen in the GTA 6 leaks and may be included in the upcoming game.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 Forgot to add:



- In-game screenshot of a house from GTA 6 was found in the GTA Trilogy in 2021

- “See you Soon” billboard in GTA 3 DE featuring pink & blue letters and a plane leaving Los Santos. This billboard was originally used to tease Vice City in 2001. Forgot to add:- In-game screenshot of a house from GTA 6 was found in the GTA Trilogy in 2021- “See you Soon” billboard in GTA 3 DE featuring pink & blue letters and a plane leaving Los Santos. This billboard was originally used to tease Vice City in 2001. https://t.co/vrG1VJAFsD

In another tweet, Gaming Detective shared some teaser images from the remastered trilogy game. The first image is an in-game photograph of a house in San Andreas Definitive Edition. According to them, the structure resembles Miami-style homes and is most likely a tease for the next title.

The second image is from GTA 3 Definitive Edition, where a billboard titled "See you Soon" depicts a plane leaving Los Santos. According to the insider, the word "Soon" is written in pink and blue, giving it a Vice City feel.

Furthermore, in the original game, the same billboard was used to tease Grand Theft Auto: Vice City before it was released.

While this may appear to be a coincidence, considering the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks, all of the teases have a clear connection. The leaks revealed that the next game is set in Vice City, and all of the teases shared by Gaming Detective include several elements from the location.

However, this data is based on leaks and speculation, and thus it is subject to change. Readers are advised to follow Rockstar’s official Newswires for any confirmed information about the upcoming game.

