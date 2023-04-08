Niko Bellic and a few GTA 5 characters who are likely to return in GTA 6

The plot of GTA 6 is yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games, but fans have already begun to speculate. It is one of the most anticipated games of recent times, with thousands of fan theories and rumors circulating online. The infamous September 2022 leaks provided a glimpse of the underdeveloped game, but they did not reveal much about the upcoming characters.

However, the community has been extensively discussing who could return to the game from HD-Univers titles. While some prefer Niko Bellic from Grand Theft Auto 4, others want characters from the latest game.

This article explains which HD-Universe characters are more likely to return to GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Niko Bellic and other Grand Theft Auto HD Universe characters who may return in GTA 6

Rockstar Games has a history of incorporating old GTA characters into new titles, and the upcoming release may follow suit. Although developers in recent times preferred side characters over protagonists for return, there have been previous instances where protagonists have also returned as NPCs.

Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic is the first HD Universe character in the franchise and one of the most popular protagonists. Although his whereabouts are currently unknown after the events of Grand Theft Auto 4, Rockstar Games made a passing reference to him in both versions of the latest entry. However, fans are looking forward to seeing him again in the upcoming game.

While it is unlikely that Niko will return as the protagonist or one of the main characters in the story, the developers may include him as a side character or an Easter egg.

Michael De Santa

GTA 5's protagonist Michael De Santa is undoubtedly one of the most requested characters to return in the series. Rockstar Games introduced him in 2013 but never mentioned him again after the game's events. Despite half of his family actively reappearing in Grand Theft Auto Online, Michael's whereabouts remain a mystery.

This hiatus also indirectly hints towards his possible surprise appearance in GTA 6. Rockstar Games has implemented fans’ requests from time to time and there is a possibility that it's saving Michael’s comeback for the upcoming game.

Isaiah Friedlander

Dr. Isaiah Friedlander is another strong contender to return to the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game. After his mysterious resurrection in GTA Online: The Last Dose story and disappearance without a solid conclusion, fans are more eager to learn more about him in the game.

Lamar Davis

Last but not least, Lamar Davis has a good chance of returning to the series in the upcoming game. Although he is already present in the current multiplayer game, during the events of Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract DLC in December 2021, he mentioned his upcoming business, Air de Le Mar, which could be a nod to his inclusion in the future title.

Poll : Do you want to see these characters return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes