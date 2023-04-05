Leaked GTA 6 release date allegedly reveals Rockstar's plans for current-gen hardware only

Based on a report from a reliable insider, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will allegedly be limited to current-gen consoles only. Rockstar Games is seemingly developing a game that makes full use of these new gaming consoles' capabilities. As a result, players on previous-gen systems like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are likely to miss out.

While PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S were released in late 2020, a sizeable chunk of the gaming community is still waiting to get their hands on one. Rockstar Games might be deliberately delaying the much anticipated sequel's release due to this reason as well.

GTA 6 to reportedly be released only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

As per Tom Henderson, a well-known gaming industry insider, Rockstar Games is stalling the release of GTA 6 due to a lack of sufficient player base on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Come 2024, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will presumably reach the midpoint of their life cycles. Thus, it is expected that the majority of gamers will have access to either one by that point.

According to Tom, Take Two Interactive Software and Rockstar Games have been eyeing a 2024 release for this reason.

GTA 6 may also cut "portions of the game" and hold it for future DLC to meet the holiday 2024 release window aim. Rockstar is targeting a holiday 2024 release for GTA 6, with an announcement expected this year, claims insider @TezFunz2 (via @GTAForums ).GTA 6 may also cut "portions of the game" and hold it for future DLC to meet the holiday 2024 release window aim. Rockstar is targeting a holiday 2024 release for GTA 6, with an announcement expected this year, claims insider @TezFunz2 (via @GTAForums).GTA 6 may also cut "portions of the game" and hold it for future DLC to meet the holiday 2024 release window aim. https://t.co/0UNoTgwCpG

This report corresponds to another Rockstar Games insider's (Tez2) recent speculation of GTA 6's release date being set around December 2024 or early 2025.

However, it is common knowledge by now that Rockstar tends to delay their games by almost a year beyond the planned release date. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are clear examples of this. Hence, it is possible that fans will have to wait even longer than expected.

Rockstar Games have made a name for itself in the industry for going above and beyond with every new game. Seeing how well-made Red Dead Redemption 2 is, a game like GTA 6 will likely have trouble functioning as intended on older consoles. Hence, it is no surprise that Rockstar might only release the game on current-gen hardware as it is significantly more powerful than its predecessors.

Despite the fact that this information comes from trusted sources, players are urged to take it with a grain of salt as Rockstar Games has yet to make an official announcement about the sequel.

