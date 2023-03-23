Despite having an arguably weaker story compared to its predecessors, many characters from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 were able to establish strong connections with the fans. While there is a lot of excitement surrounding GTA 6, the gaming community would love to see some of their personal favorites back in action.

Given that GTA 6 is rumored to be set in a different location, many characters from Grand Theft Auto 5 will likely be missing out on a ticket to wherever the sequel is taking place. That said, in this article, we will be taking a look at five of the best GTA 5 characters that may not return in the next game.

Lamar Davis and 4 other GTA 5 characters who may not return in GTA 6

1) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is one of the funniest characters in the entirety of the franchise. His interactions with Franklin and Trevor are some of the most hilarious bits in the game. While his popularity makes a great case for a comeback, his lifestyle says otherwise.

Lamar is an out-and-out gangster and a hustler. He is passionate about his involvement in the Chamberlain Gangster Families (CGF) gang and wants to make a name for himself through that. Since the sequel will be moving away from Los Santos, Lamar will likely not make the cut.

2) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is a very intriguing character in GTA 5 . He possesses a high intellect and a knack for technology. Acting as the brains behind most of the heists in the same, he displays an innate ability to make elaborate plans.

While that is a very useful trait to have in a game series like this, Lester has now settled down with Georgina Cheng after the events of the Diamond Casino Heist, which possibly marks the end of his involvement in the world of crime.

3) Martin Madrazo

Martin Madrazo is a Mexican drug cartel leader who we meet after Michael tears down his luxury apartment in Vinewood Hills. Where most cartel leaders are ruthless and fearsome individuals, Martin is quite the opposite.

His personality has made him popular among the fan base, but there is little reason to believe he might be back in the next game. The Madrazo drug cartel operates in Los Santos and is doing well for itself. So, it's hard to see why he might shift his business to an entirely new location.

4) Ron Jakowski

Ron Jakowski is one of Trevor Phillips' trusted associates. Along with playing a side character in the game's main campaign, Ron has also made several appearances in GTA Online DLCs.

There is scope for a character like him beyond a single game, as he possesses the required intellect to operate several illegal but profitable business ventures. However, Ron is the CEO of Trevor Phillips Enterprises in Trevor's indefinite absence from the franchise. So, it is unlikely that he will abandon his established narcotics ring to start fresh in unknown territories.

5) Trevor Philips

A deranged and unstable personality like Trevor Philips would not be as successful if not for the earnest efforts of voice actor Steven Ogg. Initially, Ogg embraced the role, but lately, he has begun stating his dislike towards the character.

While a character like Trevor will easily fit in wherever Rockstar Games decides to slot him in future games, if Ogg hangs up Trevor's boots, it will make the possibility of his return to the franchise fairly bleak.

