Thanks to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, several new cars have been added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Last week, two brand new vehicles were introduced to the game alongside The Last Dose update. A few years ago, the Los Santos Tuners update similarly brought in a slew of relatively affordable and fast tuner cars that players could enjoy riding around the streets of Los Santos.

While many other vehicles have been added to the game since then, most tuner cars still offer better price-to-performance ratios. In this article, we'll be ranking the top 10 Tuner Cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update based on their lap times.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

The Dominator and Previon are two of the top 10 Tuner Cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

10) Dominator ASP

Manufacturer - Vapid

Top Speed - 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h)

Lap time - 1:05.732

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a muscle car that falls under the Tuner Cars category. Its sturdy design is based on the real-life car Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R (New Edge) and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos at a price of $1,775,000. Additionally, there's also a Trade Price of $1,331,250 that can randomly be unlocked for this vehicle at every 5 RP levels.

9) Previon

Manufacturer - Karin

Top Speed - 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h)

Lap time - 1:05.566

The Karin Previon is a Coupe and Tuner Car with a design that's inspired by the real-life Lexus SC 300 and Toyota Soarer cars. In GTA Online, this vehicle can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,490,000, with a Trade Price of $1,117,500 that's unlocked randomly every five RP levels.

8) Comet S2

Manufacturer - Pfister

Top Speed - 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h)

Lap time - 1:05.365

Comet has made several appearances in the GTA franchise. Its in-game design is based on the real-life Porsche 992 car and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport at a price of $1,878,000 in GTA Online. Just like the cars above, a Trade Price of $1,408,500 is available for the Pfister when players obtain five RP levels.

7) Euros

Manufacturer - Annis

Top Speed - 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h)

Lap time - 1:05.165

The Annis Euros falls under the Sports and Tuner Car category in GTA Online. The real-life Nissan 350Z and 370Z have inspired this vehicle's design. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport at a price of $1,800,000 or for a discounted Trade Price of $1,350,000 after purchasing the LS car meet membership.

6) Cypher

Manufacturer - Übermacht

Top Speed - 113.50 mph (182.66 km/h)

Lap time - 1:04.965

The Übermacht Cypher is yet another Sports and Tuner Car entry to this list. The Cypher's sleek design is based on the real-life cars - BMW M2, M6 and M8. To purchase this car, players will have to pay $1,550,000 in Legendary Motorsport or $1,162,500 by unlocking its Trade Price, which is randomly unlocked for Tuner Cars every five RP levels.

5) Jester RR

Manufacturer - Dinka

Top Speed - 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h)

Lap time - 1:04.564

The Dinka Jester RR is a JDM Tuner Car that's based on the iconic real-life Toyota Supra. For $1,970,000, it can be bought from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online or by randomly unlocking its Trade Price of $1,477,500 every five RP levels in the game.

4) Growler

Manufacturer - Pfister

Top Speed - 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h)

Lap time - 1:04.231

The Pfister Growler is a two-door Sports and Tuner car in GTA Online. The Porsche 718 Cayman is the real-life car that the Growler is based on. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,627,000 or for a Trade Price of $1,220,050 available randomly after every five RP level-ups.

3) Calico GTF

Manufacturer - Karin

Top Speed - 121.25 mph (195.13 km/hr)

Lap time - 1:03.596

Inspired by the real-life car Toyota Celica, the Karin Calico GTF is a JDM Tuner car that's currently available in GTA Online. As of today, the price for the Calico GTF has been listed at $ 1,995,000 on Legendary Motorsport, with a Trade Price of $1,496,250 that gets unlocked randomly at every five RP levels.

2) Vectre

Manufacturer - Emperor

Top Speed - 115.25 mph (185.48 km/hr)

Lap time - 1:03.463

The Emperor Vectre is the penultimate entry on this list with an excellent lap time. It is a two-door Sports and Tuner Car that's based on the real-life Lexus RC F car. The Vectre is priced at $1,785,000 on Legendary Motorsport and after every five RP levels gained, its Trade Price of $1,338,750 might randomly be unlocked.

1) Sultan RS Classic

Manufacturer - Karin

Top Speed - 117.50 mph (189.10 km/hr)

Lap time - 1:03.397

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is the best Tuner Car in GTA Online based on lap times. Its angular design has been inspired by the real-life Subaru Impreza 22B STI vehicle and it can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,789,000. The vehicle's Trade Price of $1,341,750 may be unlocked randomly after every five RP levels gained.

These are the 10 best Tuner Cars in GTA Online based on their lap times. Considering that the Trade Prices of Tuner Cars are unlocked randomly with every five RP levels in-game, players must check them out regularly.

Poll : Did you like the Los Santos Tuners update? Yes No 0 votes