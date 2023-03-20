GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist guide 2023: 5 money-making tips to know

The Cayo Perico Heist was added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on December 15, 2020. The free content update added a brand new island to the game where players would be carrying out a heist job that offers a hefty payout. Players can use different approaches for the heist, which keeps it fresh on every replay.

For a long time, it was regarded as the best money maker in GTA Online, however, in 2022, the money-making aspect was nerfed following several changes to the Cayo Perico Heist that were very much unpopular among the player base.

Still, even in 2023, this heist offers a great chance to make millions of dollars if additional factors are kept in mind while going through with it. That being said, here are 5 tips to make more money in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist.

Looting secondary targets and 4 other money-making tips in GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist in 2023

1) Elite Challenge

The Cayo Perico Heist Elite Challenge is a secret bonus reward offered to players for completing the heist quickly within a set margin of time. Ty completes the Elite Challenge, players will be required to carry out the heist in under 15 minutes and complete all hacks.

Also, if the heist is being carried out with friends, they will all be required to fill their loot bags to get the Elite Challenge bonus. A stealthier approach by not engaging with the guards will help in saving an ample amount of time.

2) Hard Mode

After players complete the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist, there is a cool-down period before another heist can be attempted. Once this cool-down period has expired, Pavel will text to inform players about doing the heist again. Players can set up the heists in Hard Mode from there onward.

While the difficulty is harder, it does compensate players by increasing the payout to an additional 10% of that value. Furthermore, the Elite Challenge bonus gets bumped from $50,000 to $100,000.

3) Resetting the Primary Target

The setup premium which is around $25,000 will not be refunded (Image via YouTube @TGG)

There are a total of five Primary Targets which range from $900,000 to over a million dollars. One of them will randomly spawn for the Cayo Perico Heist. However, there is a method through which players can shuffle this target for a replay session to maximize the payout.

Upon triggering the heist, players can call Pavel to cancel it and then restart to randomize the Primary Target, which can turn out to offer a higher value. While the nerf reduced the chance of the replay Primary Target being of a higher value, players can still carry out the job for the highest valued option out of the remaining ones.

4) Loot the office safe

While carrying out the Cayo Perico Heist job in GTA Online, players can find a safe in the office to the right of the big table as they enter the room. It is a vital part of making money in the heist as the loot can range from $50,000 to $100,000.

There is also a supposed glitch that lets players loot the safe twice during the same heist session, so it is advised that players check the office once before looting the Primary Target and once after. Use the video provided above to locate the office.

5) Loot Secondary Targets

Player looting Gold (Image via Rockstar Games)

Secondary Targets are optional loot items that offer bonus money, and there are five kinds of them available during the Cayo Perico Heist:

Gold

Coke

Cash

Art

Weed

Each offers a different bonus and takes a different amount of space in the loot bag, hencplayers must knowow which to collect and which to avoid. Gold offers the highest payout, however, it cannot be done solo. After Gold, Coke is the highest-valued Secondary Target and can be looted by a single player, followed by Art, Cash, and lastly Weed.

GTA Online recently had a major update, The Last Dose, that also introduced five missions to the multiplayer platform. However, the Cayo Perico Heist still competes with it in terms of entertainment and money-making even two years after its release.

Poll : Which DLC update do you prefer more? Cayo Perico Heist Los Santos Drug Wars 0 votes