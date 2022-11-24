How many secondary targets can you carry in GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist?

Curious GTA Online players should know that the number of secondary targets that you can carry in your loot bag varies from one item to another during The Cayo Perico Heist. Keep in mind that all of them are 100% optional regarding whether you need to collect them or not.

Here is a list of all secondary targets in GTA Online's The Cayo Perico Heist:

Artwork

Cash

Cocaine

Gold

Weed

Each one takes up a different amount of space in your loot bag. Not to mention, they each have a different value associated with them, regardless of the difficulty you've selected.

This is how many secondary targets can fill up your loot bag in GTA Online's The Cayo Perico Heist

A player stealing Gold (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how much space each secondary target takes up in your loot bag during The Cayo Perico Heist:

Artwork: 50%

50% Cash: 25%

25% Cocaine: 50%

50% Gold: 66.7%

66.7% Weed: 37.5%

You can mix and match those percentages however you'd like when attempting this heist. For example, one Artwork and one stack of Cocaine will make your loot bag completely full. Keep in mind that each player in The Cayo Perico Heist has a separate meter indicating how many secondary targets they can steal.

A player with a full loot bag (Image via Rockstar Games)

For reference, it would take the following to cap out your loot bag:

Artwork: 2

2 Cash: 4

4 Cocaine: 2

2 Gold: 1.5

1.5 Weed: 2.67

Here is how much each secondary target is worth in GTA Online:

Artwork: $176,200 to $199,700

$176,200 to $199,700 Cash: $78,480 to $89,420

$78,480 to $89,420 Cocaine: $220,500 to $225,000

$220,500 to $225,000 Gold: $328,584 to $333,192

$328,584 to $333,192 Weed: $145,980 to $149,265

It's worth mentioning that the exact number is randomized, hence the range listed above. Also, the cash you steal from El Rubio's safe does not count towards how much storage you have left in your loot bag.

Getting secondary targets in The Cayo Perico Heist

There are two ways to get secondary targets in this heist in GTA Online if you're a solo player:

Go to the pier and collect whatever is there Glitch into one of the room's in El Rubio's compound

The second method can save time and be safer to try, but such glitches tend to get patched once Rockstar notices them getting some traction. At the very least, spending an extra minute or two on getting to the pier is a reliable method that solo players can always attempt. Teams pulling this heist don't have to bother with the pier since they can access all the rooms in El Rubio's compound.

Other Cayo Perico Heist notes

El Rubio will always restock after each heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no set pattern for which secondary targets will spawn in this heist. Unless the player is using a Heist Replay Glitch, they will just have to contend with the targets being randomized for each run. Whatever the gamer will get in their next attempt can easily be discovered during the Gather Intel stage. At the very least, players should know how much they can take in their loot bag by this point.

