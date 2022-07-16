What you should know about GTA Online’s The Cayo Perico Heist payout

The Cayo Perico Heist is unquestionably one of the best moneymakers for a solo player in GTA Online, with a payout of $1,000,000 or more per finale. Setting up all of the prep work and doing the finale should only take players about an hour, which makes such a payout so amazing.

However, there are several factors to consider that this article will cover. Such topics include:

Primary Target's value

Secondary Targets' value

Safe Cash

Various costs

Thankfully, getting used to grinding The Cayo Perico Heist will quickly make GTA Online players rich.

The Cayo Perico Heist's payout details in GTA Online

Pavel is the main NPC who helps you along the way in The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

As there are several factors for deciding how much money GTA Online players can potentially get from The Cayo Perico Heist, it's worth dividing them into multiple sections for clarity. Just keep in mind that players can lose money related to secondary targets if they're hit by any of El Rubio's guards. Similarly, first-time bonuses won't be included in these general payouts.

Pavel only takes a 2% fee, and there is also a 10% Fence fee that will eat up a small amount of the player's potential profit.

Primary Target's payout

The Panther Statue is the best one, but it's extremely rare to see outside of event weeks (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can only get one Primary Target per run. Here are their Payouts on Normal difficulty:

Madrazo Files: $1,100,000

Sinsimito Tequila: $900,000

Ruby Necklace: $1,000,000

Bearer Bonds: $1,100,000

Pink Diamond: $1,300,000

Panther Statue: $1,900,000

If GTA Online players start the gathering intel process for the next heist within 48 minutes of last completing it, they will be allowed to do it in Hard Mode. This higher difficulty is more challenging, but it also pays more. Here are the Hard Mode payouts:

Sinsimito Tequila: $990,000

Ruby Necklace: $1,100,000

Bearer Bonds: $1,210,000

Pink Diamond: $1,430,000

Panther Statue: $2,090,000

The Madrazo Files target is unavailable on Hard Mode since players can only obtain it on their first-ever Cayo Perico Heist.

Secondary Targets' payout

Gold is a very valuable secondary target (Image via Rockstar Games)

Secondary Targets are also randomized. How much a player can get per target is also randomized. Here are the general values:

Cash: $78,480 to $89,420

Weed: $145,980 to $149,265

Artwork: $176,200 to $199,700

Cocaine: $220,500 to $225,000

Gold: $328,584 to $333,192

Here is how much weight each individual secondary target takes up in the player's loot bag:

Cash: 25%

Weed: 50%

Artwork: 37.5%

Cocaine: 50%

Gold: 66.7%

Keep in mind that you can only go up to 100%.

Safe in the office

An example of what the office safe looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

There is a safe in El Rubio's office near one of the guaranteed keycard spawns. It won't look like a generic safe. To find it, simply go to the northwestern part of El Rubio's office, and there should be a button prompt to open it near the wall. The amount of money you can get from it is randomized for each run.

GTA Online players can get anywhere from $50,000 to $99,000 from this safe. It is important to note that it won't take up any space in the player's loot bag.

Support crew costs

GTA Online players are highly advised not to spend any money on support crew NPCs for The Cayo Perico Heist. Not only are they pointless in the grand scheme of things, but they also eat away at the potential profit. Here is how much money a player would lose per support crew member:

Airstrike: -$12,000

Weapon Stash: -$15,000

Supply Drop: -$15,000

Recon Drone: -$25,000

Sniper: -$25,000

Helicopter Backup: -$30,000

The Cayo Perico Heist can easily be done solo without ever relying on these support crew options. That's everything that players need to know about each individual aspect of the heist's payout. The exact amount they can earn will be based on RNG and other minor factors such as other players' takes (if applicable).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far