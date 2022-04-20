10 basic tips to help GTA Online players on their first Cayo Perico Heist

There is an abundance of basic tips that should assist GTA Online players in overcoming The Cayo Perico Heist for the first time. Some of this advice will also help them save time, as well as maximize their earnings. These aren't the only tips, but they're bound to help some poor players trying to make it big for the first time in GTA Online.

GTA Online players will be able to farm The Cayo Perico Heist in due time. Some of these tips will still be relevant for them by then.

Ten tips that new GTA Online players should remember for their first Cayo Perico Heist

10) You don't have to scope out everything on your first playthrough

The Madrazo Files is the most important thing to scope out in the first run of The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are only a few things that a GTA Online player genuinely needs to scope out in the Gather Intel stages. While unlocking everything for future runs seems nice, one is more likely to farm the same method over and over again.

Thus, it's advisable to scope out the bare minimum. For example, it's not mandatory to scope out guard uniforms or a grappling hook, so you can skip those options to save time.

9) It's okay to die in the finale

Dying isn't that punishing in The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several checkpoints in The Cayo Perico Heist. Hence, a solo player doesn't have to worry about losing all of their lives as long as they use the quick restart option. GTA Online players are recommended to take their time if need be.

Practice makes perfect, so anybody planning to farm this mission just has to remember that simple saying. It's cliché, but it's true. Eventually, that GTA Online player will remember all optimal routes without relying on an external guide.

8) There is no need to hire support crew

The idea of hiring some support crew for anywhere from $12,000 to $30,000 isn't expensive by any means. However, there's genuinely no need to hire them. Some of them, like the Sniper, can get the player detected even if they were doing fine otherwise.

Not to mention, most of them require the player to disable air defenses, which can eat up a small amount of a player's time. Efficient farming of The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online will forego these support crew options altogether. Plus, GTA Online players can save a small amount of money by not hiring them.

7) If you're alone, don't bother with the keycards

One of the main draws of The Cayo Perico Heist is that GTA Online players can complete it solo. Still, some parts of the mission favor groups, with the main example being the keycards. There will be two keycards, one is in El Rubio's office, and a random guard drops the other.

There is no point in bothering with it if you're doing the mission by yourself. There are ways to no-clip through the doors, but they're either complicated or get patched out quickly by Rockstar Games.

6) If you want to get out safely, swim south of the island

Although it isn't explicitly stated, one can always opt to swim away from the island after stealing El Rubio's loot. This escape method can be done as soon as the player gets out of the compound. If one came in with the Kosatka, then they can scuba dive away from the island.

Scuba diving is exceptionally helpful if the player messed up and just wishes to get The Cayo Perico Heist over with in GTA Online.

5) You can do the prep missions by yourself

Dealing with NPCs is enough as it is (Image via Rockstar Games)

Freemode in GTA Online can be a crapshoot sometimes. It can be especially brutal for some of the Cayo Perico Heist preparation missions, given that they make the player go all over the map where others might be.

Griefing is a problem for some players, and fighting is not easy for beginners seeking to grind The Cayo Perico Heist by themselves. Fortunately, they can do the prep missions by themselves in an Invite Only Session.

4) There are two main ways to get to the underground area

The elevator is one option (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once a GTA Online player is in the compound, they will realize that they need to get to the underground area. There are two main ways to do so:

Go to El Rubio's office and take the elevator down. Take some keys from a guard (dropped by a random guard) and open the gate to the underground section.

Either way is acceptable. The second method is quicker if one is lucky with RNG, although GTA Online players will still want to go to El Rubio's office for some easy cash.

3) Use the Drainage Tunnel infiltration point

The location of the Drainage Tunnel (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are many ways to enter El Rubio's compound in GTA Online. However, the easiest way for a new player is to use the Drainage Tunnel. Choosing this method will allow them to get inside without getting detected by a single guard. This method isn't unlocked by default, so players have to discover it at least once during the Gather Intel phase.

During Gather Intel, go to the above location (south of El Rubio's compound) and dive underwater to find the Drainage Tunnel. Pavel will remark about it, and the player will have to do a prep mission for it in The Cayo Perico Heist finale.

2) Stealth is recommended for new players

If you are a low-level player and have only recently unlocked The Cayo Perico Heist, then it's recommended to take a stealthy approach. The guards won't be much of an issue if players figure out their routes, and one can still complete the mission in around ten minutes.

If you get caught, just die and use the quick restart feature to try the last part of The Cayo Perico Heist.

1) Go to El Rubio's office and open the safe for nearly $100,000

His safe is located behind those pictures (Image via Rockstar Games)

One easily missable part of The Cayo Perico Heist is a safe inside El Rubio's office. It contains the Perico Pistol and some cash (a little less than $100,000). You can open this safe in every subsequent playthrough to always get this cash bonus, and it doesn't affect your loot.

You must obtain a key from a guard in a Random Event. This will take place somewhere random in Los Santos.

