How much is the Cayo Perico heist payout in GTA Online?

The Cayo Perico heist payout depends on several factors which GTA Online players should take into consideration.

Players have really enjoyed this update ever since its release last December. It offers the highest payment bonuses of any particular heist. Not only do players explore new territory, they also make great money. It's one of the best updates to GTA Online in recent memory.

Cayo Perico heist payouts can earn players millions of dollars. It depends on the number of users and how many objectives are completed. Even the bare minimum payment makes similar heists obsolete. GTA Online players should be aware of how much money they can make.

How much is the total Cayo Perico heist payout for GTA Online?

Unlike most heists, this one can be done in multiple ways. Cayo Perico heist payouts depend on the methods used. GTA Online players should be aware of the payment amount for each of them.

Here is the minimum and maximum payouts

Due to multiple factors, the Cayo Perico heist payout tends to fluctuate. The bare minimum payment is $1,078,000. Meanwhile, the maximum payment is $4,570,600. GTA Online players can earn millions of dollars for this heist. However, teams have to split the difference.

Leaders will take the majority of the cut. It's 100 percent for a single player ($1,087,250). Two player heists will result in an 85 percent cut for the leader ($1,155,244).

Three players will lead to a 70 percent cut ($1,140,324). Finally, a four player heist will result in 55 percent ($1,042,549).

The Cayo Perico heist payout depends on primary and secondary objectives, as well as cracking open the safe. Secondary payments are for each player. Here are the minimum and maximum payments:

Primary Minimum : $900,000 / Primary Maximum : $2,090,000

: $900,000 / : $2,090,000 Secondary Minimum : $313,920 / Secondary Maximum : $499,788

: $313,920 / : $499,788 Safe Minimum: $50,000 / Safe Maximum: $99,000

GTA Online players will have to pay small fees beforehand. Apart from that, there are setup fees with the submarine as well. Players will also have to pay for Pavel's services. At the very least, it doesn't cost much.

Payout bonuses are a plus

To obtain the best possible result, players have to complete the bonus objectives. There are several in Cayo Perico. Here are the ones to look out for:

The Cayo Perico Heist : Finish the heist for the very first time ($200,000)

: Finish the heist for the very first time ($200,000) Going Alone : Finish the heist as a single player ($100,000)

: Finish the heist as a single player ($100,000) Teamwork : Finish the heist with four players ($100,000)

: Finish the heist with four players ($100,000) Cat Burglar : Finish the heist undetected ($100,000)

: Finish the heist undetected ($100,000) Elitist : Do the Elite Challenges ($200,000)

: Do the Elite Challenges ($200,000) Blow Hard : Don't lose a life on Hard mode ($200,000)

: Don't lose a life on Hard mode ($200,000) Travel Plans : Approach the island with every vehicle option ($250,000)

: Approach the island with every vehicle option ($250,000) Professional Thief: Steal all Primary target variations ($150,000)

GTA Online players should always do their homework. A strategic approach works best for this kind of heist. It can be tricky the first time, yet practice makes perfect.

Cayo Perico is an easy way to make cash

Cayo Perico heist payouts can turn the tables for GTA Online players. If they are low on cash, they should save up on just enough for the setup missions. GTA Online is all about expensive weapons, vehicles, and businesses. Thankfully, this update evens the playing field for everybody.

GTA Online players can strive for the highest Cayo Perico heist payout. This will allow them to buy anything they really need. For instance, a full payout is more than enough to purchase the Oppressor Mk II.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

