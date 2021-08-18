Why making a GTA 5 Android port would be a smart move for Rockstar

GTA 5 is the most successful GTA game ever, and it ranks second on the list of all-time best-selling games. Despite seeing this success on PCs and consoles, it hasn't had an Android release yet.

Ever since PUBG made a mobile port, the Android market has changed drastically. Android gaming mostly revolves around multiplayer FPS and battle royale genres nowadays. However, many mobile gamers believe that GTA 5 should get an Android port too.

Although it sounds unconvincing, an Android port to the popular game would not be impossible.

Making a GTA 5 Android port is the right way to move forward

Many popular PC/console games have been successfully ported to Android over the years. However, not all of them are performance-intensive games, and some have been exclusively made for certain hardware.

A few games from the popular series Borderlands and Metal Gear have been ported to Android. However, this is exclusive to Nvidia Shield devices. On the other hand, Feral Interactive has ported over many popular games like ROME: Total War, Tropico 3, and GRID to Android.

These are high-priced titles that will likely only appeal to die-hard fans of the games. Mainstream mobile gaming audiences are more used to free-to-play games with in-app microtransactions. They are unlikely to pay such high prices for a GTA 5 Android port.

GTA 5 vs GTA Online for Android

Another question to be raised is about which game should be ported. GTA Online may be a more profitable venture over GTA 5. With the Expanded and Enhanced edition release, GTA Online is about to become a standalone title. This will also make it a free game, with microtransactions being the only method of sustaining it.

The only problem is that the Shark Cards in GTA Online would be too expensive for a mobile game. To balance this, Rockstar would have to make cheaper Shark Cards. The game itself needs many changes because of hardware limitations.

GTA 5 is a massive game that takes up close to 100 GB along with its multiplayer content. If GTA Online is made available for Android, it may not be easy to keep it updated with new content.

To be compatible with Android, the resulting game would have to be drastically downgraded. If Rockstar does pull it off, it might turn out to be a successful venture for them.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

