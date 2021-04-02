5 beginner tips for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

The Cayo Perico Heist is currently the biggest money-maker in GTA Online. The heist drummed up a lot of anticipation leading up to its release, and it has managed to surpass those expectations and then some.

While many were slightly disappointed that the island wasn't open for post-heist exploration, the heist itself leaves no room for complaint. Once players have enough money to afford a Kosatka Submarine, they can jump right into the Cayo Perico Heist and start minting GTA$ right out of the gate.

However, the challenge can be quite staggering as El Rubio's security puts up quite a defense. Getting through it alive can be a major hurdle for beginners. Here are some tips to ensure that players can come away with potentially millions of GTA$ with the Cayo Perico Heist.

5 useful tips for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

#5 Squad up for the first few times

One of the most exciting parts about the Cayo Perico Heist is the fact that it can also be completed solo. This means the player doesn't have to spend ages waiting in matchmaking or hoping to get friends together for a late-night sesh of GTA Online.

The heist can be a regular fixture of the player's day in the game as it can be completed without the help of a crew. Another bonus is the fact that the player gets to keep all the loot and GTA$ for themselves.

However, going solo makes things exponentially more difficult, and players would be much better off going into the heist with a crew (at least the first few times). This way, players can familiarize themselves with enemy spawn points, numbers and variety before planning out their attack the next time.

#4 Approach with the Kosatka

The Kosatka is available as an approach vehicle during the prep missions. It is quite possibly the best approach vehicle one can choose for the heist as its prep missions are arguably easier and faster to do.

Using a Toreador in tandem with the Kosatka makes things very easy for players. Many consider the Longfin to be the best approach vehicle, but it ultimately comes down to GTA Online players' preferences and skills.

#3 Spend hours scoping out the island

Intel gathering missions are very important during heists in GTA Online. Not only will they provide players with information that will help them make better decisions regarding their approach, but they will also highlight loot and objectives within the compound.

Each crew member has a secondary loot bag which fills up quite quickly. Knowing where each of the lootable items are located is key to having a quick getaway.

El Rubio's security can step things up quite quickly. The longer the player spends scurrying for loot, the more they risk losing all their progress.

Spending hours scoping the island out and finding useful tools will, therefore, ensure that players have a far easier time in the heist itself.

#2 Stock up on snacks, armor and ammo

In the heat of battle, one can often forget to maintain a healthy diet to sustain the day's activities. In order to replenish one's health, it is important to carry a lot of snacks and to buy decent body armor for the heist.

It is quite useful to have at least one Heavy in the squad that can deal out damage while being able to absorb a ton. Having something useful like the Bull Shark Testosterone can be the difference-maker between success and failure during the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

#1 Do not prioritize speed on the first playthrough

The first playthrough isn't the be-all and end-all of the player's efforts in the Cayo Perico Heist. Repeat playthroughs are where players can make the most amount of money as they would know exactly what to expect.

Think of the first playthrough as a dry run to figure out enemy placements, spawn points, shortcuts and target locations. This way, the next playthrough can be much faster. This is why it is important not to rush through the first playthrough of the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.