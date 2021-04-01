How to claim the GTA Online PS Plus Bonus from PlayStation Store from April 1st

Rockstar Games has made changes to how PS Plus subscribers will now receive the GTA Online free monthly bonus. Instead of receiving it automatically when booting up the game, players must now claim it from the PlayStation Store.

One of the biggest announcements last year came from the PS5 Reveal Event, with a GTA 5 remaster announced for next-gen consoles. In addition, GTA Online will now become a standalone experience along with the release of GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition in the second half of 2021.

PlayStation owners are in for a treat as PS Plus subscribers can now avail a free monthly GTA$ 1,000,000 until the release of GTA 5 in 2021. Earlier, players would receive the bonus automatically. However, starting from April 1st, players must navigate to the PlayStation Store to obtain it.

How should players claim the GTA Online PS Plus Bonus from PlayStation Store from April 1st?

To claim their monthly bonus, GTA Online players can simply follow the steps below:

Head to the PlayStation Store. Search for GTA 5. Once on the page, scroll down to the very bottom. Under Add-Ons, players will find a "PS Plus: GTA$1,000,000 for GTA Online."

The amount will be credited to the player's Maze Bank Account in the game after the free purchase has been availed.

The bonus makes it easy for even newcomers to become competitive in GTA Online by being able to own businesses and powerful weaponry.

The monthly bonus will continue every month until the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 on next-gen consoles, scheduled for the second half of 2021.

So far, Rockstar Games has not confirmed the exact release date, but more information is likely to surface in the summer.