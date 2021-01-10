List of secondary targets in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

GTA Online's latest heist presents an extremely daunting task for players who might be new to the game.

The Cayo Perico Heist is absolutely massive, with the player having a lot on their plate even during the set-up. However, spending enough time in Gather Intel could help make things easier.

Gather Intel involves scoping out the island and hopefully finding a bunch of Secondary Targets, among other things.

Secondary Targets are extremely important to help maximize the potential take of the crew in GTA Online. While the Primary Target will net players the very minimum take of the heist, a lot of money can be made with Secondary Targets.

There are a total of 25 Secondary Targets, but players will only be able to grab only a few before their bag fills up. This is why bringing a crew in GTA Online is advisable to hit the maximum potential payout for the Cayo Perico Heist.

Secondary targets in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

There are 5 types of Secondary Targets in the Cayo Perico Island (Image via u/aliasdred, r/gtaonline)

Secondary Targets will spawn differently for each player in GTA Online. This is why one player can end up with cash or gold in a certain area while it could be empty for others.

There are 5 types of Secondary Targets in the Cayo Perico Island, namely:

Cash

Gold

Cocaine

Art

Weed

Picking up each one of these Secondary Targets will fill up the bag. This means each member of the crew will only be able to pick up a certain amount. Some of these targets are also locked behind areas that can only be accessed with a crew.

When solo players are close to such a location on the map, Pavel will remark that they should return to the island with a full crew in order to get behind the area.

Since the actual heist can get hairy pretty quick, getting a bead on these Secondary Targets when gathering intel is key.

Players can use the island's cameras within the compound to get an exact location of Secondary Targets. They can use the Sightseer app on their phone to access the mansion's cameras and look for Secondary Targets in areas like the basement and the office.

