Why new GTA Online players should try to unlock Cayo Perico Heist as soon as possible

New GTA Online players need all the help they can get, and The Cayo Perico Heist will pay for practically everything they want. The hard part is earning enough money to buy a Kosatka, which costs $2,200,000. However, that price is well-justified considering how much money players can make robbing El Rubio.

This mission is widely considered one of the best moneymakers a solo user can do. The first time they do it, gamers will have to steal the Madrazo Files, giving them $1,100,000 (and that doesn't include secondary targets).

Every subsequent attempt gives them an item with a value of $900,000 to $2,090,000, depending on the item and if the individual is doing hard mode.

Why Cayo Perico Heist should be top priority for new GTA Online players

The Cayo Perico Heist came out in December 2020 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are several reasons why newbies should consider rushing to do the Cayo Perico Heist as soon as possible:

Great payout (substantially more than most alternatives)

It can be done solo (which is something that no other heist before it offers)

All of the prep missions and the heist finale are easy to do

There aren't many requirements to doing it

It can be done in an Invite Only session, meaning other players can't interrupt the prep work

Aside from owning an Agency, there aren't many close competitors to this mission regarding its moneymaking potential. All of the prep work and the finale could take gamers less than an hour.

That's approximately $1 million an hour, not considering secondary targets (achievable through no-clipping or if the player is in a squad).

Contact Missions and other businesses don't compete as far as hourly rates go. If one only cares about financial efficiency, the getting the Kosatka to farm The Cayo Perico Heist is in the player's best interests.

Most modern content in GTA Online is expensive

One main reason users want a top-tier moneymaker as soon as possible is because everything in GTA Online is expensive these days. Most new vehicles cost a million dollars or more, and properties don't fare much cheaper.

If gamers don't plan on buying Shark Cards, they will have to get used to grinding. Unfortunately, not every moneymaker is created equally in this game.

The low pay they would get from various Contact Missions means that beginners would have to grind more of them compared to somebody who farms the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

Ideally, a new user shouldn't waste time trying to catch up to those playing GTA Online for nearly a decade. Hence, it's best to be efficient and choose to farm the best moneymaker (Cayo Perico Heist).

Cayo Perico Heist is easy to farm

The only tricky part of this mission is scoping out intel for the first time and learning how to steal the primary target quickly. Otherwise, this is a heist where the player can do it in auto-pilot mode, which is useful when one just wants to farm money to enjoy other content in the game.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer