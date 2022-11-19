How to use The Cayo Perico Heist Replay Glitch for infinite Panther Statues in GTA Online

GTA Online's infamous Heist Replay Glitch has been confirmed to work with The Cayo Perico Heist's Panther Statues. That means you will have the most worthwhile primary target for as long as you can continue to execute this exploit.

It is worth noting that The Cayo Perico Heist Replay Glitch can be used with any primary target. This article specifically focuses on Panther Statues due to the following reasons:

They have the best value out of any primary target They're only available in specific event weeks

Most event weeks only feature one Panther Statue for the entirety of their duration. That can be a letdown, but this exploit allows you to farm the item forever as long as you execute it correctly.

GTA Online guide: The Cayo Perico Heist Replay Glitch with Panther Statues

To execute the Heist Replay Glitch on PC, you must do the following:

Start The Cayo Perico Heist as usual. Complete it with any method you'd like. Disconnect from the internet once you see the "Transaction Pending" message on the bottom right.

It's that easy. If you want to quickly disable your internet from your PC, you can either unplug the ethernet cable or put your device in Airplane mode. Either method is fine as long as you do it once you see the "Transaction Pending" message. Timing is crucial for executing this glitch correctly. This allows you to restart the heist and keep the cash from the last one.

Tips for console players

Unplug your internet when you see this screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Console players have to do something a little different to take advantage of the glitch. Here is what they have to do:

You must complete The Cayo Perico Heist with a friend. If you're hosting, you need to close the game once your character hands in the envelope. Alternatively, your friend would need to exit their game if they're the host when their character hands in the envelope. The person who isn't the host stays and receives the money. The host gets nothing.

Ideally, this means the host will give as much of the total take to their friend as possible. It is also recommended to praise the individual who quits to ensure they're not labeled as a "bad sport" by GTA Online. Subsequently, the heist can be restarted, and console gamers can follow the same steps.

The above video doesn't contain a Panther Statue, but the process shown may help console players visualize what they need to do for this Heist Replay Glitch to work.

Why GTA Online players should use The Cayo Perico Heist Replay Glitch

You won't get a better primary target during these special weekly events (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main advantage of the Heist Replay Glitch is that it skips Gather Intel and all preparation missions. That means you only have to participate in the finale. Fortunately, this exploit also keeps the same primary target every time you execute it properly.

The Panther Statue is worth $1,900,000 in Normal Mode and $2,090,000 in Hard Mode. By comparison, the next best primary target is the Pink Diamond, which is $1,300,000 in Normal Mode and $1,430,000 in Hard Mode.

If you want to maximize how much money you can possibly earn on The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, then using this glitch is a godsend. It is worth mentioning that this bug has been around for several years now.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you play on PC or one of the consoles instead? PC Console 0 votes