The Heist Replay Glitch in GTA Online: Why players love to abuse this infamous exploit

The Heist Replay Glitch is one of the most consistently abused exploits in GTA Online, and that won't stop any time soon. Of course, some gamers might not know what this bug is, so they will need an explanation. This exploit essentially boils down to being something that allows players to skip prep missions and only repeat the heist finale.

That sounds incredibly simple, but GTA Online players should know that skipping prep missions saves an incredible amount of time in the long run. Completing a heist finale only takes about ten minutes. By comparison, doing all prep missions can take nearly an hour.

Looking at GTA Online's notorious Heist Replay Glitch

The Heist Replay Glitch is as useful as it sounds. Predictably, some players would wish to do it themselves. The only requirement is that all prep missions must be completed since one needs access to the heist finale. Here is a simple step-by-step guide for The Cayo Perico Heist Replay Glitch:

Complete the heist like normal. It doesn't matter how you complete it. Disconnect from the Internet once you see the green screen that says "HEIST PASSED."

Some players might wish to disconnect their Ethernet cable, while others may want to turn on Airplane Mode. They lose connection and see that they got booted from the game. Afterward, they need to reconnect to the game by undoing the method they used to lose their internet connection.

If done correctly, they will get the money and be able to redo the heist finale.

Note: Messing up the timing can give the player zero cash and make them lose all their setup.

Notes about this exploit

This is where you'd usually disconnect (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can do the Heist Replay glitch for the Diamond Casino and Doomsday Heists as well. However, most guides tend to focus on The Cayo Perico Heist since that can be done solo. The aforementioned two heists require other players, and the main draw of this glitch is that it can be done repeatedly (which isn't easy to do with randoms).

It is vital to mention that gamers typically do not get banned for abusing this bug. However, some players opt to take breaks after a few runs just to be cautious.

Why this glitch is popular

The only better moneymakers are through other glitches or by purchasing Shark Cards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a quick summary of why the Heist Replay Glitch is so popular among GTA Online players:

It saves time

Turns an already excellent moneymaker into something even better

Most new content in this game is ridiculously expensive

The prep missions don't give players much cash or RP on their own, so skipping them doesn't cost them anything substantial

Best of all, this exploit has been in GTA Online for years, and it's something that Rockstar Games will likely never patch. Thus, anybody who has learned how to do it can reliably do it for years. If one really values their time, then the Heist Replay Glitch is the best way to spend it for efficiency's sake.

