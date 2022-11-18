GTA Online weekly update releases Panther Statue for The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist's highly-coveted Panther Statue is making its grand return in the November 17 weekly update for GTA Online. This item has the highest value out of any primary target in this heist, and it will only show up once this week.

Here is what Rockstar Games had to say about the item:

"Visit the tropical shores of Cayo Perico to take advantage of halved prep costs when staking out Juan Strickler's sun-soaked citadel — and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue once between now and November 21...."

It's worth mentioning that this item is separate from the usual GTA+ benefits, which will last until December 12, 2022.

Everything you need to know about The Cayo Perico Heist's Panther Statue from GTA Online's weekly update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: rsg.ms/f441047 This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: rsg.ms/f441047 https://t.co/dzgb8Yz5km

If you have already started The Cayo Perico Heist prior to this weekly update, then you will have to finish it before you can scope out the Panther Statue on your next Gather Intel mission. It is vital to note that this is the only way you will get a Hard Mode bonus with this primary target, making it incredibly lucrative to collect.

To get started, you must enter your Kosatka and pay the setup fee, which has been halved for this week. That means you only have to pay $12,500 instead of $25,000 when starting this heist at the Heist Planning Table. Subsequently, you have to start the Gather Intel mission. You will see the Panther Statue as your primary target on this run.

Panther Statue information

The iconic Panther Statue (Image via Rockstar Games)

This worthwhile primary target has two values in The Cayo Perico Heist. In Normal Mode, it's priced at $1,900,000. However, its Hard Mode variant has a value of $2,090,000. By comparison, the next-best primary target is the Pink Diamond, whose value is nearly $600,000 less on both difficulties.

It is vital to mention that this weekly update in GTA Online will only give you the Panther Statue once. Any subsequent playthrough will provide you with something different. Hence, you should take advantage of this offer, especially since this weekly update is much shorter than usual.

Usually, a weekly update's content lasts for a week in GTA Online. However, this one is different. Some of its offers will last until November 21, 2022, rather than the expected November 23, 2022.

Other update news for The Cayo Perico Heist

The free clothing items (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will get a free Sinsimito Cuban Shirt for completing The Cayo Perico Heist at least once this week. Moreover, a free Strickler Hat is available to players who pull the heist while using the Velum vehicle in their approach method.

The hat is a little harder and more restrictive to get than the Sinsimito Cuban Shirt. That said, it should still not prove too difficult to acquire for most GTA Online players. These two clothing items can be received anytime before December 2, 2022.

The only other noteworthy news related to The Cayo Perico Heist is that the Kosatka and all its upgrades are 35% off this week. Purchasing this submarine is mandatory if you wish to access this heist. The upgrades are completely optional, but some players might find them useful for other activities in GTA Online. On a related note, Cayo Perico races will give you 2x cash and RP this week.

