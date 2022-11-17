GTA Online weekly update details and bonuses revealed for November 17 - 23, 2022

Rockstar Games has just released another one of their weekly updates for GTA Online this Thursday, and players can make use of all the new bonuses and discounts this week.
The Heist Challenge Event is currently active and this week's update certainly reflects that fact, with players set to receive 2x bonuses on many of the game's heists.
Furthermore, there are also many login rewards that players are going to get for free as well. Here are all of the details surrounding this week's update.
This week GTA Online players are getting 2x bonuses on races, set-up missions, and many more activities
Cars in Showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Itali RSX
- Imorgon
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Brioso 300
- Savestra
- Vamos
- Entity XF
- Manchez Scout
Podium Prize
- Baller ST
Prize Ride
- Tropos Rallye (Top 3 in a Street Race series for three days in a row)
Test Track Vehicles
Standard
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Declasse Hotring Sabre
Premium
- Coil Cyclone II
Bonus GTA$ and RP
2x GTA$ & RP
- The Prison Break Heist Finale
- Series A Funding Heist Finale
- Stunt Races
- Cayo Perico Races
- Original Heists Setup Missions (Ongoing)
First-Time Playthrough Only
- Panther Statue available as Cayo Perico Heist Primary Target
1.5x GTA$ and RP
- Doomsday Heist
- Doomsday prep missions
Discounts
50% Off
- Cayo Perico Heist Replay Cost
35% Off
- Kosatka (+ Renovations)
30% Off
- Combat Shotgun and Military Rifle
35% Off
- Weaponized Dinghy ($1,202,500)
30% Off
- Annihilator Stealth ($2,709,00 - $2,031,750)
- Brioso 300 ($427,000 - $320,250)
- Manchez Scout ($157,500)
- Squaddie ($791,000)
- Winky ($770,000 - $577,500)
- Verus ($134,400)
- Hotring Sabre ($581,000)
- Imorgon ($1,515,500)
- Itali RSX ($2,425,500 - $1,819,125)
- Nebula Turbo ($557,900)
- Savestra ($693,000)
- Vamos ($417,200)
25% Off
- Vetir ($1,222,500 - $916,875)
15% Off
- Longfin ($1,806,250 - $1,354.688)
Other rewards
Log-in unlocks
- Knuckleduster Tee
- Baseball Bat Tee
- Red & Yellow Glow Shades
- Sunset Bangles
- Hot Glow Necklace
Completing the Cayo Perico Heist Finale
- Sinsimito Cuban Shirt
GTA Online also giving out 2x bonuses on six of the Community Series jobs
Community Series are player-made game modes and races that Rockstar Games has officially verified, which can be accessed through an icon present in Legion Square in GTA Online.
The following are all of the six Community Series jobs with 2x bonuses and RP:
- Merryweather Docks by Kossmo__ (King of the Hill)
- Runners vs Snipers by AtomixPax ( Last Team Standing)
- Cabmaggedon by Vill3m (homage to both the Sumo and Last Team Standing)
- *UL* Blood Forest by x-unlikely-x (Team Deathmatch)
- Wet and Wild RVI by Wayne Hii (Last Team Standing)
- - w.e.MUSKET ISLAND by whateverremily (Team Deathman)
Since the Heist Challenge is currently active, if players are able to complete all eight heist finales, they will be rewarded for their efforts with an extra $2,000,000, just 72 hours after completing this challenge.
