GTA Online weekly update details and bonuses revealed for November 17 - 23, 2022

By Arunabha Shome
Modified Nov 17, 2022 06:47 PM IST
There are many new rewards this week (Images via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has just released another one of their weekly updates for GTA Online this Thursday, and players can make use of all the new bonuses and discounts this week.

The Heist Challenge Event is currently active and this week's update certainly reflects that fact, with players set to receive 2x bonuses on many of the game's heists.

Furthermore, there are also many login rewards that players are going to get for free as well. Here are all of the details surrounding this week's update.

This week GTA Online players are getting 2x bonuses on races, set-up missions, and many more activities

Cars in Showrooms

Luxury Autos

  • Itali RSX
  • Imorgon

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

  • Brioso 300
  • Savestra
  • Vamos
  • Entity XF
  • Manchez Scout

Podium Prize

  • Baller ST

Prize Ride

  • Tropos Rallye (Top 3 in a Street Race series for three days in a row)

Test Track Vehicles

Standard

  • Vulcar Nebula Turbo
  • Vapid Peyote Gasser
  • Declasse Hotring Sabre

Premium

  • Coil Cyclone II

Bonus GTA$ and RP

2x GTA$ & RP

  • The Prison Break Heist Finale
  • Series A Funding Heist Finale
  • Stunt Races
  • Cayo Perico Races
  • Original Heists Setup Missions (Ongoing)

First-Time Playthrough Only

  • Panther Statue available as Cayo Perico Heist Primary Target

1.5x GTA$ and RP

  • Doomsday Heist
  • Doomsday prep missions

Discounts

50% Off

  • Cayo Perico Heist Replay Cost

35% Off

  • Kosatka (+ Renovations)

30% Off

  • Combat Shotgun and Military Rifle

35% Off

  • Weaponized Dinghy ($1,202,500)

30% Off

  • Annihilator Stealth ($2,709,00 - $2,031,750)
  • Brioso 300 ($427,000 - $320,250)
  • Manchez Scout ($157,500)
  • Squaddie ($791,000)
  • Winky ($770,000 - $577,500)
  • Verus ($134,400)
  • Hotring Sabre ($581,000)
  • Imorgon ($1,515,500)
  • Itali RSX ($2,425,500 - $1,819,125)
  • Nebula Turbo ($557,900)
  • Savestra ($693,000)
  • Vamos ($417,200)

25% Off

  • Vetir ($1,222,500 - $916,875)

15% Off

  • Longfin ($1,806,250 - $1,354.688)

Other rewards

Log-in unlocks

  • Knuckleduster Tee
  • Baseball Bat Tee
  • Red & Yellow Glow Shades
  • Sunset Bangles
  • Hot Glow Necklace

Completing the Cayo Perico Heist Finale

  • Sinsimito Cuban Shirt

GTA Online also giving out 2x bonuses on six of the Community Series jobs

Community Series are player-made game modes and races that Rockstar Games has officially verified, which can be accessed through an icon present in Legion Square in GTA Online.

The following are all of the six Community Series jobs with 2x bonuses and RP:

  • Merryweather Docks by Kossmo__ (King of the Hill)
  • Runners vs Snipers by AtomixPax ( Last Team Standing)
  • Cabmaggedon by Vill3m (homage to both the Sumo and Last Team Standing)
  • *UL* Blood Forest by x-unlikely-x (Team Deathmatch)
  • Wet and Wild RVI by Wayne Hii (Last Team Standing)
  • - w.e.MUSKET ISLAND by whateverremily (Team Deathman)

Since the Heist Challenge is currently active, if players are able to complete all eight heist finales, they will be rewarded for their efforts with an extra $2,000,000, just 72 hours after completing this challenge.

