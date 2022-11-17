GTA Online weekly update details and bonuses revealed for November 17 - 23, 2022

Rockstar Games has just released another one of their weekly updates for GTA Online this Thursday, and players can make use of all the new bonuses and discounts this week.

The Heist Challenge Event is currently active and this week's update certainly reflects that fact, with players set to receive 2x bonuses on many of the game's heists.

Furthermore, there are also many login rewards that players are going to get for free as well. Here are all of the details surrounding this week's update.

This week GTA Online players are getting 2x bonuses on races, set-up missions, and many more activities

Cars in Showrooms

Luxury Autos

Itali RSX

Imorgon

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Brioso 300

Savestra

Vamos

Entity XF

Manchez Scout

Podium Prize

Baller ST

Prize Ride

Tropos Rallye (Top 3 in a Street Race series for three days in a row)

Test Track Vehicles

Standard

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Declasse Hotring Sabre

Premium

Coil Cyclone II

Bonus GTA$ and RP

2x GTA$ & RP

The Prison Break Heist Finale

Series A Funding Heist Finale

Stunt Races

Cayo Perico Races

Original Heists Setup Missions (Ongoing)

First-Time Playthrough Only

Panther Statue available as Cayo Perico Heist Primary Target

1.5x GTA$ and RP

Doomsday Heist

Doomsday prep missions

Discounts

50% Off

Cayo Perico Heist Replay Cost

35% Off

Kosatka (+ Renovations)

30% Off

Combat Shotgun and Military Rifle

35% Off

Weaponized Dinghy ($1,202,500)

30% Off

Annihilator Stealth ($2,709,00 - $2,031,750)

Brioso 300 ($427,000 - $320,250)

Manchez Scout ($157,500)

Squaddie ($791,000)

Winky ($770,000 - $577,500)

Verus ($134,400)

Hotring Sabre ($581,000)

Imorgon ($1,515,500)

Itali RSX ($2,425,500 - $1,819,125)

Nebula Turbo ($557,900)

Savestra ($693,000)

Vamos ($417,200)

25% Off

Vetir ($1,222,500 - $916,875)

15% Off

Longfin ($1,806,250 - $1,354.688)

Other rewards

Log-in unlocks

Knuckleduster Tee

Baseball Bat Tee

Red & Yellow Glow Shades

Sunset Bangles

Hot Glow Necklace

Completing the Cayo Perico Heist Finale

Sinsimito Cuban Shirt

GTA Online also giving out 2x bonuses on six of the Community Series jobs

Community Series are player-made game modes and races that Rockstar Games has officially verified, which can be accessed through an icon present in Legion Square in GTA Online.

The following are all of the six Community Series jobs with 2x bonuses and RP:

Merryweather Docks by Kossmo__ (King of the Hill)

Runners vs Snipers by AtomixPax ( Last Team Standing)

Cabmaggedon by Vill3m (homage to both the Sumo and Last Team Standing)

*UL* Blood Forest by x-unlikely-x (Team Deathmatch)

Wet and Wild RVI by Wayne Hii (Last Team Standing)

- w.e.MUSKET ISLAND by whateverremily (Team Deathman)

Since the Heist Challenge is currently active, if players are able to complete all eight heist finales, they will be rewarded for their efforts with an extra $2,000,000, just 72 hours after completing this challenge.

