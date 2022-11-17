GTA Online offers 2x bonuses on 6 new Community Series jobs

Rockstar Games recently tweeted that six new combat-focused community jobs have been added to GTA Online that are currently giving out 2X GTA$ and RP, making this the perfect time for any player looking to grind some of the community-created content and earn bonus rewards.

The Community Series was introduced to Grand Theft Auto Online with the release of the Criminal Enterprises update, and Rockstar Games has been releasing many bonuses and rewards in all of the hand-picked game modes that GTA Theft Auto Online players have created since.

Here is some information about these bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online players can now earn 2x bonuses on six of the new Community Series jobs

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



6 new combat-focused player-created Jobs have been added, including ones by



Visit Legion Square to launch the Series and earn 2X GTA$ and RP: New Community Series Selections6 new combat-focused player-created Jobs have been added, including ones by @RHentertainmen3 , @vill3mSnapmatic, and more talented Creators.Visit Legion Square to launch the Series and earn 2X GTA$ and RP: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 New Community Series Selections6 new combat-focused player-created Jobs have been added, including ones by @RHentertainmen3, @vill3mSnapmatic, and more talented Creators.Visit Legion Square to launch the Series and earn 2X GTA$ and RP: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 https://t.co/YuGYq5L6xP

Rockstar Games has also released a newswire article detailing all of the six new Community Series jobs that have 2x bonuses on them, but if players are still not aware of them, they are mentioned below:

Merryweather Docks by Kossmo__ (King of the Hill)

Runners vs Snipers by AtomixPax ( Last Team Standing)

Cabmaggedon by Vill3m (homage to both the Sumo and Last Team Standing)

*UL* Blood Forest by x-unlikely-x (Team Deathmatch)

Wet and Wild RVI by Wayne Hii (Last Team Standing)

- w.e.MUSKET ISLAND by whateverremily (Team Deathman)

These are all Grand Theft Auto Online community-created game modes that Rockstar Games has officially selected, so the majority of players will enjoy playing them. The double rewards are always exciting, especially for grinders looking for something new to do in the game.

Players can access these missions through an icon present in Legion Square in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Another thing to keep in mind before Grand Theft Auto Online players begin playing these jobs is that they are all combat-focused. Because of this, players need to make sure they have good weapons that can inflict a high amount of damage.

The GTA Online Heist Event is still going on this week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: The Heists Event continues this week in GTA Online.Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 The Heists Event continues this week in GTA Online.Completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale will result in 50% more GTA$ and RP. Factor in halved setup costs and rumors of valuable gems in the vault, and the odds are stacked in your favor: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 https://t.co/ReLdAqTspr

The Heist event for this month is still ongoing, so if players manage to finish all of the heist finales present in Grand Theft Auto Online before November 26, they will be rewarded with a bonus of $2,000,000

The following are all of the eight heist finales present in the game:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard Job

The Doomsday Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist

After completing all of the heist finales, players will get the reward for their hard work within 72 hours of completion.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes