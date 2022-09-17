Full list of Community Series races in GTA Online

Players should definitely check out the Community Series races, a recent addition to GTA Online, as Rockstar will be giving the spotlight to select competitions this week.

With that in mind, GTA Online enthusiasts can earn $200,000 just by participating in three races. They can even win double the rewards for the rest of the week.

However, keep in mind that Rockstar will switch out the selection in the next few months. This list will only apply from September 15-21.

GTA Online players should familiarize themselves with the Community Series creations

There are seven races in total

GTA Online players can activate this mode by heading to Legion Square. Alternatively, they can look for jobs in the "Online" tab of the pause menu. Rockstar will be spotlighting the following races in the Community Series:

!_Dazerś Rally_! by DANGERAWESOMETOE

by DANGERAWESOMETOE MAGIC BOX by xPROMETEOx- UP

by xPROMETEOx- UP the Balloon by gomatako53

by gomatako53 CRAZY GOLF RACE by ShelbyGR

by ShelbyGR Terminal 66 by Streetmachine66

by Streetmachine66 13 Trees Crash Circle by teltow

by teltow Little Seoul Raceway by EnigmaT1m

Remember, GTA Online players only need to complete three races if they want that bonus cash reward. Of course, it's only applicable until September 21.

Here's what players can expect with each race

The Community Series offers a diverse selection of races, which range from stunt relays to rally tracks. Here's a brief look at the choices for the following week:

!_Dazerś Rally_! - Up to 30 players drive a rally car across a mountainside

- Up to 30 players drive a rally car across a mountainside MAGIC BOX - Up to 30 players race through a futuristic track with tubes

- Up to 30 players race through a futuristic track with tubes the Balloon - Up to 30 players use a super car to perform loop-de-loops

- Up to 30 players use a super car to perform loop-de-loops CRAZY GOLF RACE - Up to 30 players drive weaponized golf carts in a short race

- Up to 30 players drive weaponized golf carts in a short race Terminal 66 - Up to 30 players race through the industrial parts of Los Santos

- Up to 30 players race through the industrial parts of Los Santos 13 Trees Crash Circle - Up to 30 players run a stunt race across various ramps

- Up to 30 players run a stunt race across various ramps Little Seoul Raceway - Up to 30 players race through Little Seoul at night

GTA Online players can also expect a lot of people to show up for these races this week, given the bonus rewards. It will be a chaotic experience when several competitors take up most of the tracks.

Custom versus restricted vehicles

Depending on the creator, some tracks may allow custom vehicles while others are restricted to a certain type. Here's a quick look at what GTA Online players can drive in the Community Series:

!_Dazerś Rally_! has restricted vehicles

has restricted vehicles MAGIC BOX has custom vehicles

has custom vehicles the Balloon has restricted vehicles

has restricted vehicles CRAZY GOLF RACE has restricted vehicles

has restricted vehicles Terminal 66 has custom vehicles

has custom vehicles 13 Trees Crash Circle has custom vehicles

has custom vehicles Little Seoul Raceway has custom vehicles

Players should keep this in mind before starting a race. If they don't have a specified vehicle, they might be given a stock one.

Jobs will be rotated with upcoming weekly updates

The current selection of Community Series races won't be there forever. Therefore, GTA Online players can expect some changes this fall. Here's what Rockstar had to say in their Newswire community post:

"Expect to see new Jobs periodically cycled in and out of the Series in the coming months as we highlight more of our favorite player-made creations."

Rockstar also wants players tagging #CommunitySeries on social media platforms, namely Twitter and the Social Club. Of course, the best way to get noticed is to become community verified. Rockstar will be looking forward to several creations from GTA Online players.

