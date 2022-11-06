Which heists should GTA Online players attempt for The Heists Event?

Rockstar Games recently released The Heists Event in GTA Online, which has bought with itself huge rewards that players will get throughout this month.

This is also the perfect time for fans to do heists in the game as they are giving out bonus cash and RP. So, anyone who's looking to become a millionaire in the title should start playing them as soon as possible.

For fans who are wondering which heist they should attempt, the answer is to simply go for every single one of them present in the game. This is because if they finish all eight heist finales in the next three weeks, they will be rewarded with a bonus of $2,000,000.

However, if they want to know which heists are perfect for them to attempt first in GTA Online this month, then this article will provide more information on the topic.

Note: This article is based on the subjective opinions of the author

Exploring the best heists to attempt in GTA Online in November

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Reap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long:



• 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists

• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist

• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weeks



rsg.ms/90eb947 The Heists EventReap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long:• 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weeks The Heists EventReap huge rewards in GTA Online all month long: • 2X GTA$ & RP on Setup Missions for classic Heists• 1.5X GTA$ & RP on Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist• A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales in the next 3 weeksrsg.ms/90eb947 https://t.co/OgzTGiNBh9

The first instinct for the majority of GTA Online players would be to start with the most profitable robbery in the game, which is the Cayo Perico Heist. It is a valid option for many veteran gamers as it can be done solo and provides the highest number of rewards.

But for beginner Grand Theft Auto Online players, the Cayo Perico Heist might be daunting as it requires them to have a Kosatka submarine to start. Not only does it cost a fortune, the entire heist also takes over two hours to complete.

This means that players who have been playing the game for a long time will have a more fruitful time doing this mission first than beginners.

Currently, every GTA Online player's goal should be to complete all of the heists as soon as possible and aim for the bonus Rockstar Games talked about. Therefore, attempting all of the classic ones first is the best option for beginners if they want to participate effectively in the The Heists Event.

Why players should attempt classic heist missions first

The list of classic heists in Grand Theft Auto Online includes the Fleeca Job, Prison Break Humane Labs Raid, Pacific Standard Job, and Series-A Funding. Since these are the earliest ones to be introduced to the game, they are pretty simple to understand and execute.

Most of them are also generally short and can be done in under an hour if players are working with their friends. Even if they are playing with random strangers in a session, the missionsssss are still fast-paced and fun to complete.

Additionally, Rockstar Games have announced that all setup missions regarding these classic heists will be offering 2X GTA$ & RP, making them pretty profitable to do as well.

Thus, players should do these classic heists quickly before goiing for grander ones in the game, such as the Doomsday Heist or Diamond Casino Heist, as they don't require investing too much money and or a lot of skill.

Again, while participating in The Heists Event, every Grand Theft Auto Online player's priority should be to complete all of the eight heist finales as fast as possible because they only have a three-week time period to complete them and win the extra $2,000,000.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes