What is the Pacific Standard Heist payout in GTA Online

Most GTA Online players would agree that the most entertaining aspect of the game is its heists. The Pacific Standard Job is one of five heists introduced to the game as part of the Heists update.

GTA Online would not have been the incredibly successful game that it is today if not for the regular updates. However, mere content updates would not have sustained the game's popularity for long. Most of that credit goes to the heists, which are also some of the best ways to earn money within the game.

Completing just a few heists in GTA Online is a great way for players to get rather rich in the game. This article details the total payout players can receive from The Pacific Standard Job.

GTA Online: Total payout of the Pacific Standard heist

The maximum potential take a player can get away with in the Pacific Standard Job varies according to the difficulty. These are as follows:

Easy difficulty - $500,000

Normal difficulty - $1,000,000

Hard difficulty - $1,250,000

Players will have to pay a setup cost of $100,000 every time they start the heist. The size of the final cut will be determined by a variety of factors. This may even depend on how many times the player is shot by the cops or whether or not they're the heist leader who's paying for the setup. Therefore, players should take the below figures as a rough estimate.

Players may expect a cut of around $171,580 while playing on hard difficulty. Those who complete the Pacific Standard task for the first time can earn up to $271,580. The Pacific Standard heist is the toughest heist from the Heists update.

The fact that the money is taken out in duffel bags by the heist members adds to the difficulty. The problem here is that if a player carrying a bag gets shot at, they will lose some of their money. As a result, recovering the heist's normal entire payout is extremely difficult.

One of the players should have bought the apartment nearby and have an armored Kuruma ready inside its garage. GTA Online players must then immediately switch to that vehicle since it is completely bulletproof.

The best strategy is to have one player carry the entire take, which reduces the risk of receiving damage. However, this means that the other players have to defend the carrier at all costs.

