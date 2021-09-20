What is the best way to make money in GTA Online (September 2021)

Almost everything about GTA Online screams money. Whether its buying shark cards or grinding repeatedly, players are constantly engaged in a singular pursuit, earning money.

GTA Online is an extremely competitive game, and players need to purchase more assets to get better. These can vary from vehicles, properties, and weapons, to VIP/CEO memberships.

There are two crucial aspects to this process: active and passive revenue streams. Here's a look at the most effective ways to achieve both and fast track the amount of money a player can rake in in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

The most efficient way to make money in GTA Online as of September 2021

Active income - The Cayo Perico Heist

Players who wish to make the most of the Cayo Perico Heist should follow some guidelines. Firstly, they should only do those setup missions that are mandatory. The following missions are essential for the Cayo Perico Heist, while the others can be ignored (not including vehicle and gun sourcing missions):

Safe Code

Plasma Cutter

Cutting Torch

Fingerprint Cloner

To maximize profits, players should only loot high-value primary targets like the Pink Diamond. In case the vault contains some low-paying loot, they should cancel the heist and restart the scope out mission. The heist finale is short and rather easy to finish once players get the hang of it.

Passive earnings - Bunker

In GTA Online, players can make $52,000 per hour by operating a gunrunning business from a Bunker. Bunker location and upgrade investments can be hefty, ranging from GTA $ 1.1 million to nearly GTA $ 3 million but the passive income payoff is huge.

The Bunker will bring in a total of $1,050,000 in profits every 11.5 hours of in-game time spent by the player. Users must simply complete the sell mission and collect their cash.

Players should bear in mind that they must return every 2.5 hours to reload supplies. This is to ensure that the passive earnings from the gunrunning operation is continuously generated. The Master Control Terminal can be used by players that own an Arcade in GTA Online. This makes it easier to buy and refill supplies.

While grinding the Cayo Perico Heist should be enough to get rich, players can combine it with business ventures like the Bunker. Passive earnings should never be relied upon as the primary means of income in GTA Online.

