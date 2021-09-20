How to make a million dollars quickly in GTA Online 

Making money in GTA Online is a lot easier than doing the same in real life. That being said, new players need to set up businesses in the game to be able to secure their first million.

A common mistake new players make is that they usually spend a lot of their money on useless things in the game. The best approach to have a successful GTA Online career is to invest money in the right places. Buying a lucrative business at the beginning of the game instead of a fancy car is always a better deal.

Here are some of the easiest ways for players to make a million dollars in GTA Online.

How to make your first million dollars in GTA Online

1) VIP/CEO missions

GTA Online lets players play as a VIP for fours hours a day. If players have the CEO office, they can play as a VIP for the whole day. Being a CEO or a VIP in GTA Online has its perks, and VIP jobs are among them. Players can participate in these jobs to make anywhere between $5,000 to $30,000. Although this may not seem to be much, these quickly add up and players can use the money to purchase income generating properties in the game.

2) 2X/3X missions

Every week, Rockstar Games give players a chance to claim 2x or 3x GTA$ and RP by doing certain missions in the game. The 2x/3x missions change every week, and this is a good way for players to make some money in GTA Online. These bonuses are usually for adversary mode missions. These missions have different payouts but they are generally between $15,000 to $50,000.

3) Time trials

Players that love to race can partake in time trials which can be found around the map in free-roam. These time trials give players $100,000 for the first time they complete them and $1,000 for every subsequent attempt. It is recommended to have a good vehicle in order to complete these missions as most of the time trials can only be completed on an upgraded vehicle.

4) Heists

Once players have saved money for a high-end apartment, they can start doing heists. These are probably the best ways to make money in the game. Heists are the storyline missions of GTA Online, and offer big payouts. Most of these heists need to be completed with friends as they require four players.

5) Businesses

Also Read

Players need to invest a large amount of money to start a business in GTA Online. Once they invest into a business, they need to do the missions to be able to make the money back. The best businesses to buy at the moment are the Auto Shop and the Vehicle Cargo Warehouse. Each of these businesses should effectively give players $100,000 per hour.

Edited by Siddharth Satish