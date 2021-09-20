Pegassi Torero in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online has a far bigger collection of vehicles compared to GTA 5 Story Mode. For example, the beautiful Pegassi Torero is a car that is exclusive to the multiplayer game.

The multiplayer variant of GTA 5 has been getting regular updates ever since its inception. This hasn't been the case for the single-player game, which only received a few major updates up until 2015.

Hence, the number of cars in story mode is significantly lower than that of GTA Online. The Pegassi Torero came out in 2015 as part of the Gunrunning update in July 2017. This article discusses everything there is to know about this vehicle.

GTA Online: Everything there is to know about the Pegassi Torero

To car enthusiasts, the sleek aerodynamic design of the Pegassi Torero is quite obviously a tribute to a great vehicle from the past. It is clearly modeled after the Lamborghini Countach, the iconic sports car of the 80s. The only major difference between the two is that the Torero doesn't have the scissor doors of a conventional Lamborghini. Instead, it uses butterfly doors like the McLaren P1.

The car is a two-door coupe, but being a retro ride, it belongs to the Sports Classics vehicle class. This isn't the first example of the Countach in a GTA game. The Infernus in GTA Vice City and GTA Vice City Stories is based on the exact same vehicle.

However, those versions lack the angular design and sharp angles of the original car. By comparison, the Torero is the truest representation of the Countach. It is still somewhat sleeker in design compared to the original car.

“To own a Pegassi Torero is to own a piece of history..." — Legendary Motorsport description

The car performs much like other vehicles in its class, especially similar to the Cheetah Classic. The acceleration is exceptional and the handling is quite good. Its top speed of 116.5 mph doesn't make it the fastest in its class, but it is still quite speedy.

One of its main disadvantages is that its rear is fairly heavy which can result in dangerous fishtailing during high-speed corners. As such, it requires the handling of experienced drivers in GTA Online. Another disadvantage is its poor protection, which is comparable to that of a motorbike.

GTA Online players can buy the Pegasi Torero from Legendary Motorsports for $998,000. For players who aren't car collectors, the price, which is nearly a million dollars, isn't worth it.

Note: Top speed accurately measured in-game by Broughy1322.

