How to unlock Trade Prices for Draugur and other new vehicles from GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update

The Draugur is the latest arrival to GTA Online from The Criminal Enterprises update. The car normally costs $1,870,000, but players can get it at a Trade Price of $1,402,500. To do so, they need to complete ten Cayo Perico races.

With that being said, there are other new vehicles introduced in The Criminal Enterprises update that also have a Trade Price. The following selections come with a Trade Price:

Bravado Greenwood

Buckingham Conada

Declasse Draugur

Although there are some unreleased vehicles with Trade Prices, they are currently unobtainable as of this article. Hence, the focus will be on the three aforementioned arrivals.

Trade Prices for Draugur and other new vehicles from GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update

The Cayo Perico races are the ones that players have to complete (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's worth starting with the Declasse Draugur since it's the most recent car introduced into GTA Online from The Criminal Enterprises update. To knock it down to its Trade Price of $1,402,500, the player must complete all ten Cayo Perico races.

All of those races are available at Rank 1, so there isn't much of an excuse not to do them if one wishes to purchase the Draugur. They can easily be done through the jobs menu, as seen in the above image. If there is a green checkmark next to all ten of those Cayo Perico races, then the player has unlocked the Draugur's Trade Price.

However, one must remember that it can be done solo and doesn't require racing with other players.

The Draugur (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is some basic information about the Draugur that some GTA Online players might wish to know:

Normal Price: $1,870,000

$1,870,000 Discounted Price: $1,402,500

$1,402,500 Vehicle Class: Off-road

Off-road Top Speed: 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h)

It is worth mentioning that this car has the best overall lap time for any off-road vehicle, according to YouTuber Broughy1322.

Bravado Greenwood

Completing the first Agent ULP mission, Intelligence, is all that's needed to unlock Greenwood's discounted price of $1,098,750. No property is required to start Agent ULP's missions.

The Greenwood (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is some basic information about the Greenwood that some GTA Online players might wish to know:

Normal Price: $1,465,000

$1,465,000 Discounted Price: $1,098,750

$1,098,750 Vehicle Class: Muscle

Muscle Top Speed: 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h)

Utilizing Imani Tech, this vehicle can remarkably withstand 12 homing missiles.

Buckingham Conada

The final vehicle to cover here is the Buckingham Conada. To unlock its Trade Price, players just have to complete Cleanup from Agent Ulp. However, this mission from The Criminal Enterprises update requires the previous tasks to have already been completed:

ULP - Intelligence

ULP - Counterintelligence

ULP - Extraction

ULP - Asset Seizure

ULP - Operation Paper Trail

The Conada (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is some basic information about the Conada that some GTA Online players might wish to know:

Normal Price: $2,450,000

$2,450,000 Discounted Price: $1,837,500

$1,837,500 Vehicle Class: Helicopter

With that being said, Broughy1322 hadn't recorded its top speed by the time this article was written.

