How does the Draugur compare to other off-road vehicles in GTA Online?

GTA Online's latest weekly update has introduced the Draugur into the game as a fantastic new off-road vehicle, especially in off-road races. The car is based on the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept, a design intended for high performance off the road. Fortunately for players, GTA Online's version certainly fits that bill and even exceeds expectations in some parts.

Fittingly enough, this update has also introduced new content that this vehicle excels in: the Cayo Perico races. Most of the island is dirt and sand, making the few races where this car is eligible quite valuable.

The Draugur is a great new off-road vehicle in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



With extreme off-road capabilities, the Draugur will get you to hell and back without a scratch. Or to your local Cluckin’ Bell. Same difference.



Available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: Meet the Declasse DraugurWith extreme off-road capabilities, the Draugur will get you to hell and back without a scratch. Or to your local Cluckin’ Bell. Same difference.Available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/a9dde20 Meet the Declasse DraugurWith extreme off-road capabilities, the Draugur will get you to hell and back without a scratch. Or to your local Cluckin’ Bell. Same difference. Available now from Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/a9dde20 https://t.co/0VxSYFJ9gZ

Purchasing this new vehicle is quite simple, as one can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,870,000. However, completing 10 Cayo Perico races unlocks its Trade Price of $1,402,500. Whether that price is worth it or not will vary from one player to another.

If one plans to race with off-road vehicles often, then the Draugur is an amazing choice due to its excellent all-around performance. It's not the fastest option around, but its acceleration and turning capabilities are excellent.

Performance

YouTuber Broughy1322 analyzes almost every vehicle in GTA Online and records their data when it comes to lap time and top speed. In terms of lap time, the Draugur is the fastest possible choice for an off-road vehicle, with a time of 1:03.262. For reference, the competition includes:

BF400: 1:03.263

1:03.263 Vagrant: 1:04:466

1:04:466 Sanchez: 1:04:532

1:04:532 Kamacho: 1:05:734

The new car is barely better overall, making it an excellent pick for races. As for top speed, the vehicle can go up to 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h). That's not particularly impressive in and of itself, so this vehicle won't excel in races that are predominantly straight roads.

By comparison, here are all the better ones:

Manchez Scout: 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h)

139.75 mph (224.91 km/h) BF400: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) Vagrant: 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h)

122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) Sanchez: 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h)

119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) Brawler: 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h)

117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) Kamacho: 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h)

Is the Draugur worth buying in GTA Online?

It's a good car, all things considered (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ultimately, the Draugur is a great new vehicle to get in GTA Online for any player who loves off-road races. It's simply a terrific vehicle with a nice design that makes it pleasing to look at, not to mention that it accelerates quickly and handles very well (even in rocky terrain).

There are plenty of races where one could use this new vehicle in, so it's not as if it would just collect dust in the player's garage. Its Trade Price of $1,402,500 isn't too high of a cost, either. The BF400 is a much cheaper alternative since it's eligible for the same races that the Draugur is available in but only costs $95,000.

This new car performs very similarly to the BF400 in terms of lap time while feeling more forgiving to drive. If one wants an easy vehicle to drive for any off-road race, then the Draugur is an excellent choice. Just keep in mind that players lacking the necessary funds might want the BF400 instead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul