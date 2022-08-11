GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update introduces the Draugur: Price, performance, where to buy, and more

GTA Online gamers will be greeted with a fresh event week upon loggin in today. Not only does this weekly event bring in new offers and bonuses, but it also introduces new content.

The second dripfed vehicle for the Criminal Enterprises DLC has been released -the Declasse Draugur, which is based on the Chevrolet Off-road concept. Fans will be excited to see the off-roader in person after getting a glimpse from the trailer.

Declasse Draugur finally released for GTA Online via weekly update

Draugur is available for ($1,870,000 - $1,402,500)



Receive the "Gray Yeti Flat Cap" for purchasing Draugur



Buried Stashes are now available. Find the Metal Detector Random Event to start collecting



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Cayo Perico Races

As looks can tell, the Draugur is based on the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept which was showcased at the 2021 SEMA show. It was initially named the Chevy Beast Concept but was later changed due to licensing issues.

This Criminal Enterprises DLC car can be purchased for a whopping $1.87 million from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The trade-price feature seems to be glitching for players as of now as it does not show the information.

However, the trade price of $1.4 million can be unlocked by competing in ten races on Cayo Perico. Addittionally, they don't need to go for the same race to collect the money.

Performance and customization

GTA Online gamers will be happy to know that the Declasse Draugur, despite being an off-roader, has a lot of customization options to fiddle with.

As far as performance upgrades are concerned, the Draugur can be equipped with:

Brakes

Armor

Engine

Transmission

Suspension

On the cosmetic side of things, Draugur sports several different options:

Bumpers (front and rear)

Doors

Exhaust

Snorkels

Grille

Lights

Livery

Respray

Seats

Skid plate (rear)

Spoilers (adds traction)

Trunk

Wheels

The Draugur features numerous options under every category. The behemoth does not have window tinting options as it lacks windows altogether. The exhaust note is pretty similar to that of the Trophy Truck in GTA Online.

This is a huge car and players can realize this by switching to a first-person perspective while driving it. The Draugur gets off the line very quickly owing to the four-wheel-drive system powering all four tires.

However, it does take a bit of time to reach its top speed. Accurate numbers will be available once car fanatic Broughy 1322 is done testing it out.

Going off the beaten path isn't very tough for the Draugur as it handles steep offroad trails with ease. The powerful engine's torque grunts hard and makes navigating tough terrain a child's play.

To add on to the good news, more dripfed vehicles from the Criminal Enterprises DLC are on the way.

