All Cayo Perico Heist Primary Target values in GTA Online explained (Panther Statues, Pink Diamonds, and more)

The Cayo Perico Heist is an incredibly profitable activity full of many lucrative Primary Targets in GTA Online. However, not all Primary Targets are worth the same when it comes to their value. Some items are much better to get than others when it comes to scoping them out on the Gather Intel Mission.

For example, a Pink Diamond can give players several hundred thousand more GTA$ than a Sinsimito Tequila. Such a stark difference adds up over several runs of The Cayo Perico Heist, meaning that it's important for GTA Online players to know how much their Primary Target is worth.

Some like to reset if they see a low-value loot and try again until they see a more expensive item available.

All Primary Target values in GTA Online's The Cayo Perico Heist

You get the money for this heist at the end of this cutscene (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of all Primary Loot from The Cayo Perico Heist and their associated values in GTA Online:

Madrazo Files: $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Sinsimito Tequila (Normal Mode): $900,000

$900,000 Sinsimito Tequila (Hard Mode): $990,000

$990,000 Ruby Necklace (Normal Mode): $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Ruby Necklace (Hard Mode): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds (Normal Mode): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds (Hard Mode): $1,210,000

$1,210,000 Pink Diamond (Normal Mode): $1,300,000

$1,300,000 Pink Diamond (Hard Mode): $1,430,000

$1,430,000 Panther Statue (Normal Mode): $1,900,000

$1,900,000 Panther Statue (Hard Mode): $2,090,000

The Madrazo Files is only available on your first playthrough of The Cayo Perico Heist and never returns afterward. Otherwise, players should know that they can only get Hard Mode loot if they start the Gather Intel mission within 48 minutes after it becomes available.

Keep in mind that it takes three hours and 12 minutes for a new Cayo Perico Heist setup to become available upon completing the previous one. Hence, you have 48 minutes after that happens to get started with Hard Mode.

Important note on the Criminal Enterprises nerf for solo players

The Criminal Enterprises introduced many balance changes, one of which was a nerf to the profitability of this heist. The aforementioned three hours and 12 minutes was just one change, but there was another tied to solo players:

"Solo playthroughs of The Cayo Perico Heist Finale will trigger a cooldown of 3 in-game days. And after stealing a high value Primary Target in The Cayo Perico Heist Finale, the higher value Primary Targets will appear less often for the next 72 hours, while the value of Secondary Targets will increase."

That means solo GTA Online players will be far more likely to get Sinsimito Tequilas than other more valuable loot when they try to repeatedly farm this heist. Remember, Sinsimito Tequilas are the Primary Targets with the lowest value. This nerf does not lessen how profitable it is for teams.

Panther Statue note

The best Primary Target in this heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Panther Statue is the most valuable item for GTA Online players here, but it's not always possible for it to spawn. In fact, it only spawns during certain limited-time events. For example, a weekly update may feature it as something that players will get on their first new Gather Intel mission.

A recent example would be the November 2022 GTA+ bonuses, which do that, but for every week of the entire month.

