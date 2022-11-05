How much are Panther Statues worth in GTA Online?

GTA Online players should definitely pay a visit to Cayo Perico if they already have GTA+ membership for this month. When players first set up prep work for their Cayo Perico Heist, they will need to scout the island and look for their Primary Targets.

Potential loot varies from a Ruby Necklace to a Pink Diamond. Of course, the most valuable prize in GTA Online is the rare Panther Statue.

Unlike the rest of El Rubio's treasures, the Panther Statue only shows up in certain events. For the next three weeks, GTA Online will be celebrating the Heists Event, where players can potentially win $2,000,000 for completing all the challenges. A great place to start would be Cayo Perico.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players should understand the full value of the Panther Statue

Here is what they are worth

The price of the Panther Statue depends on the difficulty setting. If the player just finished the Cayo Perico Heist, they will have to wait until Pavel gives them a heads-up. Shortly afterward, players can activate the hard mode if they start another setup mission within 48 minutes of Pavel's text.

Hard mode will require a $25,000 setup fee beforehand. Either way, here's the overall value of the Panther Statue in GTA Online:

Normal difficulty: $1,900,000

Hard difficulty: $2,090,000

As long as the player knows what they are doing, the Cayo Perico Heist should be a breeze. The above video shows a very simple method.

GTA Online players can only change difficulty settings for their next heist after waiting for Pavel to give them a go-ahead. Solo enthusiasts need to wait 144 minutes due to a Cayo Perico nerf in the Criminal Enterprises update. Meanwhile, a collective group will only have to wait 48 minutes in real-time.

The price fluctuates between solo versus team heists

Whether the heist leaders prefer to work by themselves or with a group of players, they can only collect one Primary Target. The real difference maker is the Secondary Targets in GTA Online. Solo players are limited to a few of them, while a full squad can steal multiple. This is due to the use of double doors.

Technically speaking, teams have a much higher potential for bigger payouts. However, there is a catch, since the heist leaders must give their crew a cut from the proceedings. By comparison, solo players keep it all for themselves.

For this reason alone, it's highly recommended that GTA Online players take on Cayo Perico by themselves. A single Panther Statue will net them a huge profit of two million dollars. The above video guide lets players know what they need to do to successfully complete the heist.

GTA+ members can get their hands on the Panther Statue

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get exclusive benefits coinciding with this month's Heists Event, including a free SuperVolito helicopter, a Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, bonuses on classic Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist, and so much more: rsg.ms/32913ac GTA+ Members get exclusive benefits coinciding with this month's Heists Event, including a free SuperVolito helicopter, a Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, bonuses on classic Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist, and so much more: rsg.ms/32913ac https://t.co/Fq3gJk8oU6

GTA+ members have a special treat waiting for them in November. For the next month, if GTA Online players start the Cayo Perico at the beginning of a new week, they will be guaranteed a Panther Statue as the first Primary Target. They can potentially earn $8,000,000 within a month.

With that said, GTA+ membership costs $5.99 in real-life currency. However, it's the only reliable way to obtain the Panther Statue at the moment. If the player finishes the rest of the Heists Event, they can also add an extra $2,000,000 to their bank account.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes