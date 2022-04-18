Can GTA Online players still do the double keycard glitch in Cayo Perico (2022)?

GTA Online can perform the double keycard glitch in the Cayo Perico heist, but it's going to be tricky.

Cayo Perico can be done alone or with accomplices, but the latter yields more rewards.

El Rubio's compound has several entry points that can only be accessed with double keycards. This normally requires another player, which means solo heists are limited to primary targets.

Of course, that doesn't stop GTA Online players from trying. Secondary targets can still be secured by single players. However, it requires the use of exploits, which can be difficult to pull off. What doesn't help is that Rockstar Games frequently patches the game.

GTA Online players can still find a way to use the double keycard glitch in Cayo Perico

With each new update, GTA Online constantly evolves with different strategies. Solo players can still open double keycard doors in Cayo Perico.

This article will go over the current method for 2022. It will also provide some context on last year's strategies.

The old method was patched last year

Opening double keycard doors used to be much simpler. As the above video demonstrates, players had to carefully position themselves in a specific way. They were able to unlock the door by quickly performing a series of inputs.

Recent commentators have noted that it no longer works in 2022. Rockstar appears to have patched it a while ago. The good news is that players can still bypass the double keycard doors.

The new method is a bit more complicated

GTA Online players have found another way to get past the double keycard doors. However, it's far more difficult to pull off now. The above video was posted just last month, so it's still viable on the next-gen consoles.

Long story short, players will have to find some crates and manually push them near the doors. Before that happens, they should prioritize eliminating the nearby guards with suppressors.

Players will need to make sure the crate stands up straight, so it will take some careful repositioning. They will need to climb the crate so they can easily clip through the walls.

At the very least, the above video is a really good reference guide. It gives detailed instructions on how this method works.

Benefits of a solo run

First and foremost, GTA Online solo players will take 100% of their cut in the Cayo Perico heist. Even with a max payout, leaders still have to divide their earnings with the rest of their crew.

By getting past the double keycard doors, solo players can have the best of both worlds. They keep everything to themselves, and they don't have to put up with random players. All it takes to fail is a single mistake from another teammate, which is all too common in GTA Online.

Elite challenges can also be completed since they normally require a team with a full loadout. Regardless, it does require some practice and patience. If the player can find a way to pull it off, Cayo Perico will be a breeze.

