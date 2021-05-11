How much is the Pink Diamond worth in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist?

Every GTA Online player who embarks on the Cayo Perico Heist hopes to end up with great loot.

The way the heist works is similar to the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online, where each playthrough has different targets each time.

While scoping out and gathering intel, players will be able to discover secondary targets that determine the value of the take. The first playthrough will always have the Madrazo Files as the primary loot, and players can also look through other locations such as the Basement and the Airstrip to discover more loot.

There is plenty of secondary loot up for grabs, but players will only be able to carry a small amount in their bags. One of the rarest and most valuable loots present in Cayo Perico is the Pink Diamond.

The Pink Diamond falls in the Primary Loot category, meaning the player will only be able to bag one of these during the heist.

Payout of all potential targets in the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

The individual payouts from the heist were reported to be between $432,684 to $787,0001 when going in with a crew (Image via u/HuntersLaptop, r/gtaonline)

The Pink Diamond is extremely rare, yet players have occasionally reported that it spawned for them. The Pink Diamond is worth about $1,300,000, and $1,430,000 on Hard.

Given that El Rubio's security is absolutely unforgiving, coming away with the Pink Diamond on Hard can be extremely tough. However, if the players can manage to come away with it, they'll be $1.4 million richer than they were before.

The overall take will be split with other players and the heist support crew, but the player can choose to go through it solo if they want to. Even then, they'll have to pay a certain amount to Pavel, Lester and the support crew.