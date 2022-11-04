5 best GTA+ rewards for November 2022 in GTA Online

November shines a spotlight on luxury vehicles and properties in GTA Online, via a paid subscription with GTA+ membership. Whether it's looking outside a fancy apartment suite or drinking champagne from a very expensive helicopter, only the richest players can experience this splendor.

However, that's no longer the case with GTA+ rewards this month. Rockstar Games is giving away several free items. Here's a quick look at some of the best offerings for GTA Online players.The following GTA+ rewards won't be ranked in any particular order.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players will like the following GTA+ rewards

5) Guaranteed Panther Statue for Cayo Perico Heist

The Panther Statue is quite possibly the rarest collectible in the Cayo Perico Heist. It's worth about $1,900,000 on the hardest difficulty setting.

GTA+ members can now get their hands on this extremely valuable item. The Panther Statue will always be guaranteed with every first robbery of the week. If they start now, GTA Online players will have four attempts to retrieve this expensive object, so they better mark their calendars.

4) Classic heists offer reward bonuses

GTA Online players can potentially win a bonus cash reward of $2,000,000 with the ongoing Heist Event. The original heists will pay out 50% more cash and reputation points for GTA+ members.

Here are the eligible heists for this particular incentive:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard Job

These GTA+ rewards will also be stacked with weekly bonuses. For example, the Fleeca Job offers double rewards until November 9. GTA Online players could potentially make triple the money.

3) Free Bulletproof Helments and Utility Vests

GTA Online is a highly competitive game where dangers lurk in every corner. A bulletproof helmets and utility vests go a long way in protecting players from bullets and explosions. It can truly make a difference in deathmatches.

The good news is that GTA+ is giving them away for free. Players can find bulletproof helmets and utility vests inside any clothing store. On a related note, they can also pick up a Still Slippin' Tie-dye Tee and Cap.

2) Free Eclipse Tower Penthouse Suite 1

Every player can use a high-end apartment in GTA Online. Not only can they store 10 vehicles inside their garage, they can also start heists as the team leader.

If the player already has GTA+ membership this month, they are free to claim the Eclipse Tower Penthouse over at West Vinewood. They will need to visit the Dynasty 8 real estate website. It will be marked as "free," so players better get to it as soon as possible.

With that in mind, one can also get any free apartment style they want. This applies to any of the three penthouse suites from the Eclipse Towers.

1) Free Buckingham SuperVolito

Flying vehicles are a basic necessity in GTA Online. It's the easiest way to travel across Los Santos and Blaine County.

GTA+ members can head over to Elitas Travel to claim their free SuperVolito. It's classified as a Pegasus Vehicle, so players can summon it by calling the company. The SuperVolito will show up near a designated helipad.

Alternatively, they can also store the vehicle inside the Hangar, assuming they already have one in their possession. YouTuber Broughy1322 calculated the top speed at 148.75 miles per hour. It's not the fastest helicopter in the game, but it's among the most luxurious.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes