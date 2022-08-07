Where to find a bulletproof helmet in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Considering the numerous perils in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, players should consider stocking up on bulletproof helmets.

Much to everyone's delight, the summer update brought several major improvements to gameplay. Although it's never been easier to replenish snacks with GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, players can never be too careful in this game. For instance, they can't heal themselves from a single headshot.

In that regard, bulletproof helmets make all the difference between success and failure. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises brought more attention to utility vests in a weekly update, and it's only fair to complete the collection with a bulletproof helmet. With this equipment, players will have exactly what they need to survive a shootout.

How to buy the bulletproof helmet in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Go to a clothing store

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises makes private sessions more appealing, but they also offer special bonuses for doing missions in public lobbies. For that reason, players need all the protection they can get.

They can find bulletproof helmets in select clothing stores, but will need to make a trip to the following locations:

Sub Urban

Vespucci Movie Masks

Fortunately, players can find these places marked on the map. They just need to set a waypoint and arrive at their destination. In that regard, here are some directions that may prove helpful:

Walk up to a clothing rack that sells hats

Open up the menu with the on-screen prompt

Scroll down to where it says "Bulletproof Helmets"

Just like that, players will now have access to bulletproof helmets and as shown in the video above, they can also use glitches to apply different clothing items.

Players should know which helmet is the ideal one

Keep in mind that not every helmet will protect the player from headshots, with the above video from Tylarious being a perfect demonstration. For instance, flight suits and police riot helmets are completely ineffective, while sports bike helmets will only stop a single bullet.

Players should look for protective headgear with much higher defenses and they don't need to settle for anything less with GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Here are five bulletproof helmets with a very affordable price tag:

Black Bulletproof : $20,000

: $20,000 Gray Bulletproof : $20,300

: $20,300 Charcoal Bulletproof : $20,400

: $20,400 Tan Bulletproof : $20,700

: $20,700 Forest Bulletproof: $21,000

Despite what the name suggests, bulletproof helmets aren't completely bulletproof. However, they will block a number of shots depending on the weapon:

Small lightweight weapons : Four headshots

: Four headshots Heavy lethal weapons: One headshot

Players can always save a specific outfit in their wardrobe, so they can always go back to wearing a bulletproof helmet. Speaking of which, they should also consider getting more armor.

Bulletproof helmets are perfect with utility vests

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will make it worth the player's while if they stay in public lobbies, since their missions will have bonus rewards. With that said, defense is always the best offense in the game.

Utility vests will protect the player from otherwise deadly attacks, such as explosions and gunfire. With that being said, it's a good idea to wear a bulletproof helmet with a utility vest to obtain maximum amount of defense in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

