GTA Online: How to replenish snacks after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online players should know how to stock up on their favorite snacks after the Criminal Enterprises update.

Sometimes, a player needs to heal in the middle of a shootout. Anybody can pull up a random snack bar. However, players don't have endless space in their pockets. If they cannot refill their snacks, they will eventually run out.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has made it easier to use snacks in combat situations. Even so, players should still know where to restock them. Nobody wants to end up low on health in a heated battle. It's always a good idea to prepare for anything in this game.

Replenishing snacks has never been easier after GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

First and foremost, GTA Online players must find a random convenience store. They will be marked on the map so that they are easier to find.

Players just need to walk up to the cashier and follow the button prompt on the screen. However, the store will be closed if a robbery takes place.

Players can also get snacks through various businesses they run. Here are a few examples in the game:

Executive Office : Check the front reception desk

: Check the front reception desk Auto Shop : Go to the snack bar inside the shop

: Go to the snack bar inside the shop Facility : Head for the main lobby

: Head for the main lobby Kosatka: Look inside the kitchen

All these snacks will be replenished without having to pay for anything. The convenience store is the only method that requires upfront payment. For the most part, it's typically reserved for beginners who don't have any properties yet.

Players can now access snacks through the Weapon Wheel

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has now introduced combat healing in the game. The previous method involved the following actions:

Go to the Interaction Menu

Click on Inventory

Go to Snacks

Select any of the items

However, pulling this off is much easier said than done in a shootout. GTA Online players will have to duck for cover if they want to bring up the Interaction Menu. Otherwise, they would be very easy targets.

The good news is that the Criminal Enterprises update gives them new methods:

Hold the Weapon Wheel button

Look at the top-left corner of the screen

Players will be given a single button input to eat snacks

Just like that, GTA Online players will quickly eat their snacks. Remember, players can only carry a certain amount of snacks in their inventory. These are the ones they should have on hand:

P's & Q's

EgoChasers

Meteorites

eColas

Players should always make sure to stock up on snacks before they head into dangerous situations, whether it's a public lobby or a heist mission.

Snacks can save a player's life

When a player's health is dangerously low, they will eventually recover to a certain point. However, this process will take a while in GTA Online. Players can't waste that much time in a shootout.

For this reason, snacks are crucial support items in the game. With their help, players can make a full recovery in a matter of seconds.

