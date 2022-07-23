5 biggest improvements in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

July 26 cannot arrive soon enough for GTA Online players.

It's very telling that the IAA story missions are not the main focus of the summer update. Instead, Rockstar Games is prioritizing the biggest gameplay improvements in GTA Online's history. These range from increased payouts to anti-griefing measures. The game will be very different going forward.

Many of these changes have been highly anticipated for many years now. Rockstar has been carefully listening to player feedback surrounding the game. The Criminal Enterprises update is a major step in the right direction.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Oppressor Mk II nerfs and 4 other improvements GTA Online players can look forward to in the summer update

1) Players can buy max ammo from the Interaction Menu

In a game like GTA Online, players will use their weapons very frequently. However, it can be a real pain refilling their ammo, particularly for explosive weapons with fewer rounds. These can run out quickly, which means players have to be smart about when to use them.

When the summer update arrives, GTA Online players will be able to purchase ammo for all their weapons via the Interaction Menu. They no longer have to make trips to Ammu-Nation. Everything they need will be in the Interaction Menu. This will certainly save them some time in the long run.

Stocking up on weapon ammo is always a good idea. Players never know if they're going to need it. Of course, they will still have to pay for everything upfront. At the very least, this feature is far more convenient. Players can do it from anywhere, whether it's Los Santos or Blaine County.

2) K/D ratio is no longer effective in Freemode

Sebastian Ebasebaski @Reiderreiter77 Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn Absolute best change possible. People who play GTA Online solely to go around killing everyone because they think having a high K/D ratio is something to be impressed by are very high on the list of weirdest gamers. twitter.com/rockstargames/… Absolute best change possible. People who play GTA Online solely to go around killing everyone because they think having a high K/D ratio is something to be impressed by are very high on the list of weirdest gamers. twitter.com/rockstargames/… https://t.co/BKD9upyDrH

Many players are way too concerned about their K/D ratio in GTA Online. They would relentlessly target other players in the hopes of improving those stats. Many of them also prefer to waste themselves rather than get taken down by their opponents, just to protect their K/D ratio.

Rockstar is fully aware of this issue, which is why these stats will no longer matter in Freemode. Instead, the K/D ratio can only be affected in competitive matches. Naturally, most casual players will appreciate this change.

At the very least, Rockstar is trying to dissuade griefers with the latest update. Many of them take K/D ratios very seriously. Of course, most players think it's just a meaningless stat in GTA Online.

3) Weaponized personal vehicles can be destroyed without penalties

UNKNOWNPERSON @UNKNOWN57552 POV: you just joined a gta online bad sport lobby POV: you just joined a gta online bad sport lobby https://t.co/6ouR2cJnUr

GTA Online players will no longer be charged whenever they blow up another player's vehicle. However, they must be classified under the weaponized category, such as the Oppressor Mk II or Patriot Mils-Spec. Players will still have to pay for the costs of destroying a normal personal vehicle.

This is a welcome change for the community. For the longest time, griefers would constantly antagonize other players with their weaponized vehicles. Anybody who returned fire would have to pay a fine. Many players believed this was unfair since they were only defending themselves.

GTA Online players will no longer have to worry about paying unnecessary fines. While penalties aren't really that expensive, most players don't want to be punished for simply retaliating.

4) The Oppressor Mk II will be severely nerfed

matt @matt3465_ GTA Online is finally fixing the oppressor issue now lol. Took them long enough GTA Online is finally fixing the oppressor issue now lol. Took them long enough

Without a doubt, the Oppressor MK II is the most divisive vehicle in the game. It's a very small target with the ability to fly around the map. Griefers also use its homing missiles to score easy kills. Many players would derisively call it the "flying broomstick" for how ridiculous it looked.

Starting with the Criminal Enterprises update, GTA Online will finally nerf the Oppressor Mk II. The homing missiles will no longer have the same effectiveness as they did before. In addition, there will be a longer cooldown for countermeasures, along with fewer uses.

Unsurprisingly, the nerfs were met with positive reaction from the GTA Online community. This has been requested ever since the After Hours update in 2018. For better or worse, the Oppressor Mk II defined the game.

5) Solo players can run businesses in private sessions

shane simone @ShaneSimoneReal This is the gta online update we’ve all waited years for you will finally be able to play sell missions not sure if all but most I assume in solo, private, or invite only sessions now. This is the gta online update we’ve all waited years for you will finally be able to play sell missions not sure if all but most I assume in solo, private, or invite only sessions now.

Public lobbies can be a real nightmare for GTA Online players, especially if they're trying to sell their cargo. A single griefer can ruin their entire run and force them to start over. Too much time and money can be wasted.

Of course, that's all going to change with the Criminal Enterprises update. Business owners can now perform their activities in private lobbies, whether it's solo or with friends. They no longer have to worry about getting blown up by another player.

GTA Online players can finally run profitable businesses in peace. With that said, if they continue to perform missions in public lobbies, they will be given bonus payouts for their hard work. However, some players would rather not risk their earnings. Now, they can play it safe in a private session.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

