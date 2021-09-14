How to get explosive bullets in GTA Online

GTA Online offers tons of weapons for players to wage wars against each other with or defend their wares from hostile parties. Firepower is as essential in the game as defense and transport.

Players will need increasingly advanced weapons and vehicles as they rank up in the game. This is when standard ammunition makes way for more advanced ones, like explosive rounds.

These rounds can easily destroy most vehicles in GTA Online and have a nastier effect on players. This article guides GTA Online players on how to obtain this unique ammunition in the game.

GTA Online: Guide to getting explosive rounds in the game

Players should follow the steps below to get explosive ammo in GTA Online:

The first step is to acquire a Bunker . Players can do this from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

. Players can do this from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. The player has to then assign their Bunker staff to Research . In this case, it is the Explosive Rounds that are to be researched. Players do not get a choice as to what item is researched next and must sequentially go through unlocks until they reach explosive rounds.

. In this case, it is the that are to be researched. Players do not get a choice as to what item is researched next and must sequentially go through unlocks until they reach explosive rounds. The research will take a lot of time and consume available supplies. Players have to wait until it is finished.

Once this is done, players can apply the Explosive Rounds to any MKII weapons that support it via the Weapons Workshop.

Some weapons in GTA Online can be upgraded to their MKII variant at the Weapons Workshop. The Heavy Sniper is usually the best choice for utilizing explosive ammunition. Players can use its thermal scope to get a more precise aim on their targets.

Any weapon with decent accuracy is bound to have a greater range. This is why the Heavy Sniper loaded with Explosive Ammo proves especially useful when taking down aerial vehicles. Another great weapon that utilizes explosive ammo is the Pump Shotgun MkII.

How does Bunker Research work?

Bunkers are often considered one of the most essential properties in GTA Online. Bunkers are one of the best passive moneymaking options in the game that doubles up as a facility that provides exclusive weapons research.

GTA Online players can choose to assign the Bunker workforce to research, manufacturing, or both. Manufacturing is for operating the 'Gunrunning' business and gaining instant profits, whereas research provides the means to get 51 different weapon upgrades. Players can also purchase a few costly upgrades that speed up the research process.

