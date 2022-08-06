How to buy a Utility Vest in GTA Online

Heist missions in GTA Online can be such a pain at times. In that regard, players could really use the extra defense with a utility vest, as they only have a few lives to deal with a massive horde of enemies.

Along with bulletproof helmets, heavy utility vests can be a real lifesaver in GTA Online. From now until August 10, players can buy one with a 50% discount, with the article providing an extensive guide regarding the same.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players can buy the Utility Vests in several different locations

Look for a general clothing store

GTA Online players will first need to look for a general clothing store, as Los Santos and Blaine County have plenty of them scattered around. The following locations will be marked on the map through the pause screen:

Binco

Discount Store

SubUrban

Ponsonbys

Ammu-Nation is another great place to get some extra body armor. In that endeavor, players are recommended to set up a private lobby as it allows them to shop in peace and avoid getting sniped.

Finding the right armor

Once they get inside the building, players should look for a clothing rack that says "Browse Tops." There will be a small notification on the top left side of the screen. Console players need to press the right D-pad to open up a menu and do the following:

Scroll down to the bottom of the screen

Look for " Utility Vests " and select that category

" and select that category Browse the selection and choose one that's right for the player

Prices will vary with each utility vest in GTA Online. For example, the Orange and Red Strapz Vest costs $36,550. However, what they really need is heavy utility vests, as they offer the most protection in GTA Online. Players can scroll down to the bottom and select the following:

Black Heavy Utility Vest

Gray Heavy Utility Vest

Players can also save time and change into their utility vests by using "Player Saved Outfits" in their wardrobe. It will be quite useful during combat heavy missions like heist finales.

Utility Vests make a world of difference

The above video is a perfect example of why players need utility vests, particularly in daring heist missions. One teammate accidentally took a rocket launcher head on, yet they still managed to endure the blow. Heists will automatically fail if a team loses enough lives, which is why survival is a basic necessity.

Heavy utility vests make GTA Online so much easier. Whenever players start up a heist, their main goal is to finish it as soon as possible. In that regard, extra protection will ensure they don't get wasted.

Players should always consider using the utility vest in difficult missions, as there's always a chance it can save their life. It's even better if they can also get a bulletproof helmet. These accessories can be found wherever players buy their regular clothes.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far