GTA Online discounts from August 4-10 after Criminal Enterprises DLC

The latest update from the Criminal Enterprises DLC offers some lucrative discounts for GTA Online players.

From now until August 10, certain vehicles will have a 35-45% markdown. Coupled with that, utility vests will also be sold at half their original cost. However, there won't be any price reductions for properties this week.

Suffice to say, GTA Online players must capitalize on these discounts before next week. With that being said, this article will take a look at what to expect with these special discounts.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers good discounts from August 4-10

Full list of discounts for this week

GTA Online players can always protect themselves with a military vest, which is offered by the Criminal Enterprises DLC at the following discounts:

Utility Vests and Utility Tops (50% off)

In the meantime, players can also check out the vehicle discounts. Rockstar is putting a particular focus on sports cars and heavily guarded convoys. With that being said, here are the vehicles with a 35% reduction:

Bravado Half–track (35% off)

(35% off) Declasse Weaponized Tampa (35% off)

(35% off) Lampadati Viseris (35% off)

(35% off) Maibatsu Penumbra FF (35% off)

(35% off) Ocerlot XA-21 (35% off)

Last but not least, these are the GTA Online vehicles with a 40% discount:

Albany Hermes (40% off)

(40% off) Pegassi Torero (40% off)

(40% off) JoBuilt Hauler Custom (40% off)

(40% off) Lampadati Novak (40% off)

Remember, these special offers will only last until August 10, so players must purchase them as soon as possible.

This is what players will save after these discounts

GTA Online is an expensive game, which is why saving money is an important skill. Players should know what they're getting into with these special deals. To that endeavor, here's a comparison with the 35% discounted vehicles:

Bravado Half–track now costs $1,465,327.5 instead of $2,254,350 (the total number is presumably rounded up to $1,465,328)

now costs $1,465,327.5 instead of $2,254,350 (the total number is presumably rounded up to $1,465,328) Declasse Weaponized Tampa now costs $1,370,232.5 instead of $2,108,050 (the total number is presumably rounded up to $1,370,233)

now costs $1,370,232.5 instead of $2,108,050 (the total number is presumably rounded up to $1,370,233) Lampadati Viseris now costs $568,750 instead of $875,000

now costs $568,750 instead of $875,000 Maibatsu Penumbra FF now costs $897,000 instead of $1,380,000

now costs $897,000 instead of $1,380,000 Ocerlot XA-21 now costs $1,543,750 instead of $2,375,000

In the meantime, this is what players get with the 40% price cut:

Albany Hermes now costs $321,000 instead of $535,000)

now costs $321,000 instead of $535,000) Pegassi Torero now costs $598,800 instead of $998,000

now costs $598,800 instead of $998,000 JoBuilt Hauler Custom now costs $840,000 instead of $1,400,000

now costs $840,000 instead of $1,400,000 Lampadati Novak now costs $364,800 instead of $608,000

Keeping these discounts in mind, GTA Online players can save a few hundred thousand.

Where to find these discounted items

Players can buy military vests in these select locations:

Utility Vests and Utility Tops (various clothing stores under "Utility Vests")

Meanwhile, the 35% discounted vehicles will be found on the following websites:

Bravado Half–track (Warstock Cache and Carry)

(Warstock Cache and Carry) Declasse Weaponized Tampa (Warstock Cache and Carry)

(Warstock Cache and Carry) Lampadati Viseris (Legendary Motorsport)

(Legendary Motorsport) Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Ocerlot XA-21 (Legendary Motorsport)

Last but not least, here are the websites for the 40% discounted vehicles:

Albany Hermes (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Pegassi Torero (Legendary Motorsport)

(Legendary Motorsport) JoBuilt Hauler Custom (Warstock Cache and Carry)

(Warstock Cache and Carry) Lampadati Novak (Legendary Motorsport)

The Criminal Enterprises update has introduced several new features in the past week or so, and players should take advantage of them while they can.

