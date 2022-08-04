GTA Online weekly update (August 3 to August 10) brings Luxury Autos, 3x bonuses, and more

GTA Online has received its first weekly update since The Criminal Enterprises DLC was launched for the game. The biggest change with today's update is the introduction of the much-awaited new showrooms at Luxury Autos and Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

Some of the usual bonuses, like a 3x cash and RP bonus on The Vespucci Job (Remix), have also returned. There's also a 2x bonus on the new Bunker Research mission, as well as 2x Supplies from Bunker Resupply Missions. Some existing vehicles are on discount along with other offers.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises weekly update introduces new cars, new showrooms, 3x and 2x bonuses

New content

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Luxury Autos & Simeon's Showrooms now available



Luxury Autos - Turismo R & Omnis e-GT



Simeon's Showroom - Dubsta2, Picador, Hermes, Gauntlet Hellfire, Penumbra FF



3x GTA$ & RP on

- The Vespucci Job (Remix)

New vehicle released

Benefactor SM722 — $2,115,000

New showrooms unlocked

Luxury Autos

Grotti Turismo R — FREE / $500,000

Obey Omnis e-GT — $1,795,000

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Benefactor Dubsta2 — N/A

Cheval Picador — $9,000

Albany Hermes — $321,000 after a 50% event week discount

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire — $745,000

Maibatsu Penumbra FF — $897,000 after a 35% event week discount

Podium Vehicle

Enus Stafford (resale value of $763,200)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Truffade Adder (Top three in Pursuit Races, three days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

BF Weevil

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Maxwell Asbo

Time Trials

Time Trial - Vinewood Hills

HSW Time Trial - Sandy Shores

RC Bandito Time Trial - La Fuente Blanca

Bonus GTA$, RP, and more details

Tez2 @TezFunz2 2x Research boost from the new "Bunker Research" mission via calling Agent 14



2x Supplies from Bunker Resupply Missions



Increased RP cap allowing you to earn more RP from missions, races, deathmatches.



Podium: Stafford

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

The Vespucci Job (Remix)

2x Research boost on the following:

New Bunker Research mission available by calling Agent 14

2x Supplies on the following:

Bunker Resupply Missions

Furthermore, the RP cap has been increased, which means that players will now be able to earn more RP from missions, deathmatches, races, and so on.

Discounts

Tez2 @TezFunz2



40% Off

-Hauler Custom ($840,000)

-Hermes ($321,000)

-Novak ($364,800)

-Torero ($598,800)

-Viseris ($568,750)

-XA-21 ($1,543,750)



35% Off

-Half-Track ($1,465,237 - $1,101,750)

-Penumbra FF ($897,000)

-Weaponized Tampa ($1,370,232 - $1,030,250)

50% off on the following:

Utility Vests

40% off on the following:

Albany Hermes ($321,000)

Jobuilt Hauler Custom ($840,000)

Lampadati Novak ($364,800)

Lampadati Viseris ($568,750)

Ocelot XA-21 ($1,543,750)

Pegassi Torero ($598,800)

35% off on the following:

Bravado Half-Track ($1,101,750 - $1,465,237)

Declasse Weaponized Tampa ($1,030,250 - $1,370,232)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF ($897,000)

New drip-fed car, new showrooms, and more

The bonuses and discounts for this event week in GTA Online aren't that spectacular. However, players can remain engaged with the new car dealerships of Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos. The first drip-fed car from The Criminal Enterprises update has also arrived, and it's quite expensive.

Both the Half-Track and the Penumbra FF are worthwhile investments since they are both highly capable vehicles suitable for different functions. Meanwhile, this week's podium vehicle, the Stafford, is a fine choice for GTA Online car collectors.

