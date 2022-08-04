GTA Online weekly update (August 3 to August 10) brings Luxury Autos, 3x bonuses, and more

GTA Online has received its first weekly update since The Criminal Enterprises DLC was launched for the game. The biggest change with today's update is the introduction of the much-awaited new showrooms at Luxury Autos and Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport.
Some of the usual bonuses, like a 3x cash and RP bonus on The Vespucci Job (Remix), have also returned. There's also a 2x bonus on the new Bunker Research mission, as well as 2x Supplies from Bunker Resupply Missions. Some existing vehicles are on discount along with other offers.
GTA Online Criminal Enterprises weekly update introduces new cars, new showrooms, 3x and 2x bonuses
New content
New vehicle released
- Benefactor SM722 — $2,115,000
New showrooms unlocked
Luxury Autos
- Grotti Turismo R — FREE / $500,000
- Obey Omnis e-GT — $1,795,000
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Benefactor Dubsta2 — N/A
- Cheval Picador — $9,000
- Albany Hermes — $321,000 after a 50% event week discount
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire — $745,000
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF — $897,000 after a 35% event week discount
Podium Vehicle
- Enus Stafford (resale value of $763,200)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Truffade Adder (Top three in Pursuit Races, three days in a row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- BF Weevil
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Maxwell Asbo
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Vinewood Hills
- HSW Time Trial - Sandy Shores
- RC Bandito Time Trial - La Fuente Blanca
Bonus GTA$, RP, and more details
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- The Vespucci Job (Remix)
2x Research boost on the following:
- New Bunker Research mission available by calling Agent 14
2x Supplies on the following:
- Bunker Resupply Missions
Furthermore, the RP cap has been increased, which means that players will now be able to earn more RP from missions, deathmatches, races, and so on.
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Utility Vests
40% off on the following:
- Albany Hermes ($321,000)
- Jobuilt Hauler Custom ($840,000)
- Lampadati Novak ($364,800)
- Lampadati Viseris ($568,750)
- Ocelot XA-21 ($1,543,750)
- Pegassi Torero ($598,800)
35% off on the following:
- Bravado Half-Track ($1,101,750 - $1,465,237)
- Declasse Weaponized Tampa ($1,030,250 - $1,370,232)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF ($897,000)
New drip-fed car, new showrooms, and more
The bonuses and discounts for this event week in GTA Online aren't that spectacular. However, players can remain engaged with the new car dealerships of Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos. The first drip-fed car from The Criminal Enterprises update has also arrived, and it's quite expensive.
Both the Half-Track and the Penumbra FF are worthwhile investments since they are both highly capable vehicles suitable for different functions. Meanwhile, this week's podium vehicle, the Stafford, is a fine choice for GTA Online car collectors.