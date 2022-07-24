How much money can GTA Online players make in Cayo Perico every day?

GTA Online players can make over five million dollars if they complete the Cayo Perico heist at least once a day for an entire week.

Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Cayo Perico has always been the most profitable heist in the entire game. There are plenty of ways to easily complete the heist. The only issue is that prepwork missions can be extremely repetitive. It can take at least an hour to get through it all.

GTA Online players can always depend on the Cayo Perico heist for their grinding needs. However, they should also think about how much they're making. This article will try to put all the payouts into perspective.

Here's a look at what GTA Online players make in Cayo Perico in a seven-day grind

The minimum and maximum payouts

Payouts depend on the particular difficulty setting. GTA Online players can only activate hard mode after they complete the heist. Pavel will send them another message to scout the island again. Players must do so within 48 minutes if they want to raise the difficulty.

Either way, here are the minimum and maximum payouts for the primary loot. They will be determined at random during the first heist prep mission:

Tequila : $900,000 (normal) / $990,000 (hard)

: $900,000 (normal) / $990,000 (hard) Ruby Necklace : $1,000,000 (normal) / $1,100,000 (hard)

: $1,000,000 (normal) / $1,100,000 (hard) Bearer Bonds : $1,100,000 (normal) / $1,210,000 (hard)

: $1,100,000 (normal) / $1,210,000 (hard) Pink Diamond : $1,300,000 (normal) / $1,430,000 (hard)

: $1,300,000 (normal) / $1,430,000 (hard) Panther Statue: $1,900,000 (normal) / $2,090,000 (hard)

In the meantime, players can also look for secondary loot. However, there is a weight capacity for each item, which means they can only carry a select amount. Here's what they can potentially earn in a single heist:

Cash : $85,000 - $90,000 (25% weight)

: $85,000 - $90,000 (25% weight) Weed : $147,870 (33% weight)

: $147,870 (33% weight) Cocaine : $220,095 (50% weight)

: $220,095 (50% weight) Painting : $189,500 (50% weight)

: $189,500 (50% weight) Gold: $332,184 (66% weight)

Solo players are pretty much limited to getting a painting from El Rubio's office. The rest of the secondary loot requires another player, since they need to open a few double keycard doors. While there are highly technical methods that players can use to bypass this, it's very difficult for beginners to pull off.

However, keep in mind that players have to pay fees

GTA Online players have to consider the maintenance costs of the Cayo Perico heist. Leaders must first pay the setup fee before they begin the prep missions. This will cost them a mere $25,000, which isn't much.

Once the heist has been successfully completed, players will have to give up 12% of their profits. This is determined by the combined primary and secondary takes in GTA Online. Pavel only takes 2% of the cut, but the fencing fee will amount to 10%. Players may have to pay up to a few hundred thousand.

Here are the results of the grind

If the GTA Online player were to complete the heist at least once a day for an entire week, they would be sitting on a large pile of cash. Here's what solo enthusiasts would make at the bare minimum if they only got the Tequila and nothing else. This also includes the 12% pay cut from various fees:

Solo : $792,000

: $792,000 Solo (once a day, seven days per week): $5,544,000

Remember, this is the absolute lowest payout for a regular solo player. There will be times when the primary target is worth far more than a Tequila. In addition, the average payouts are relatively higher for multiple players, especially if they collect all the secondary loot.

Of course, the only issue is that payouts will have to be split up between teams. Solo players that can perform the double keycard glitch will stand to make the most in GTA Online.

Players can still make far more

$5,544,000 is good money in GTA Online, and that's just the lowest total amount for the grind. If a player were to complete the heist twice a day for an entire week, they would make a bare minimum of $11,088,000. It's not even getting to secondary loot with other players.

Within a single month, one can potentially make over $22,176,000. That's enough to set them up for a while.

Keep in mind there will be nerfs in the future

staringlizard81 @demon112343 I know cayo perico heist geting Nerf it's a bummer but you got to look there's so many other ways to make money on gta online then cayo no big deal you got the casino and you got your other businesses to make money I know cayo perico heist geting Nerf it's a bummer but you got to look there's so many other ways to make money on gta online then cayo no big deal you got the casino and you got your other businesses to make money

Starting with July 26, the Criminal Enterprises update will nerf the Cayo Perico grind. GTA Online players must experience a three-day cooldown every time they complete the heist. The three days only apply to the game itself and not real life. Either way, GTA Online players will have to wait a while.

Meanwhile, the value of the primary targets will start to decrease within 72 hours. In exchange, the secondary target values will rise. Of course, this is a major blow for solo players in the game. That is why this article only focuses on completing the heist once a day.

GTA Online wants to encourage players into exploring other revenue sources, such as Sell Missions and passive business income.

