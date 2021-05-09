Heists are, and have always been, an integral part of GTA Online. After all, the underworld cannot survive on paltry gains and minor crimes alone.

The Cayo Perico Heist is perhaps the most popular Heist of all time. It's also, to date, the highest-paying one.

The breathtaking island of Cayo Perico hides a great many secrets. To properly prepare for the heist, the player will need to thoroughly scout the island for points of interest and snap pictures of the gathered intel.

But that's easier said than done. Scouting the island in GTA Online is definitely not a walk in the park. There are a number of points of interest, all napping in different locations.

The only silver lining to this laborious task is perhaps the beauty of the island itself. Players can always take a break and enjoy the serenity of the place.

To make things somewhat easier, Pavel will constantly stay in touch, guiding the player in the right direction and making the task a little less tricky.

Given how tacky these intel missions can get in GTA Online, players should make a list of all the points of interest they need to scout on the island before calling it a day.

Locations of all Points of Interest for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

#1 Power Station:

When grinding a heist in GTA Online, one cannot miss out on an Intel as crucial as a Power Station.

The Power Station is responsible for disabling security cameras and lights. Regardless of its significance in the main course of the event, it makes for a pretty handy tool.

The Power Station is located on the northwest side of the map, right by the Supply Truck.

#2 Control Tower

The Control Tower is responsible for disabling air defenses, so it's an important one as well. Be sure to tick it off the list before meandering about the island.

#3 Supply truck

The Supply Truck is one of the most important points of interest that players will need to take a snapshot of in GTA Online. This will allow players to drive through the main compound without attracting any unwanted attention. This point of interest is located on the northwest side of the map.

#4 Grappling Equipment

Another important point of interest. Players will need to take a picture of each grappling hook while making sure the guards on watch have no idea what's happening. The grappling equipment is placed near the bolt cutters.

#5 The Bolt Cutters

Bolt cutters are the hardest to scope out as they all spawn in random directions. However, the general area is always the same, so players won't have to engage in a lot of unnecessary hassle.

Here are four main locations where the pair of bolt cutters usually spawn in GTA Online:

Near the Power Station West side of the map Northeast point of the map Southern side of the map

6 Guard Clothing

GTA Online players make for great con artists (in the game of course). The third point of interest capitalizes on this skill and features four pieces of clothing that players need to take snaps of. They spawn right by the Supply Truck.