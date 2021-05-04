Which is the easiest approach for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online?

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist took the torch from the Diamond Casino Heist and continued the game's quest to open up the heist structure in a big way. This meant the return of elaborate "scoping out" missions that included taking pictures of important parts of the island.

Players might remember from their time in this heist that scoping out certain access points will open the possibility of different approaches. This means that players will have a different experience of the heist, but depending on their skill and choice, they might even make it easier.

While the payout isn't necessarily affected by choice of approach, the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online can be challenging if the wrong direction is chosen. While players can undoubtedly make any approach work, some are slightly easier than others.

Which is the most straightforward approach for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online?

While the GTA Online player base seems to unanimously agree that the Kosatka is just about the best approach for GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist, there is also another way forward. Many consider the Longfin approach superior as it tends to be faster than the Kostaka, making it much more mobile.

To help unlock all approach vehicles during the heist in GTA Online, here is a list of all locations for the scope-out mission:

Eight Infiltration Points (Requires specific vehicle to use during the heist)

The place is on the left, while the approach vehicle is listed on the right.

Airstrip - Velum HALO Jump - R0-86 Alkonost West Beach - Kosatka, Patrol Boat Main Dock - Kosatka, Patrol Boat, Longfin North Dock - Kosatka, Patrol Boat, Longfin North Drop Zone - Stealth Annihilator South Drop Zone - Stealth Annihilator Drainage Tunnel - Kosatka

Therefore, to unlock the Kosatka approach in GTA Online, players will need to first scope out the Drainage Tunnel.

Yet, it is advised they attempt the Cayo Perico Heist for the first time using the Kosatka, as it allows players to grasp the basics of the heist. There will be a lot of leg-work to put in during the scope-out missions.

Here is a list of POIs that might help make their job easier in GTA Online.

Six points of interest

Power Station - Disables Security Cameras, Lights and reduces Guards vision at night Control Tower - Disables air defense and allows hired Support Crew Bolt Cutters x4 - Opens padlocked storage quietly Grappling Equipment x4 - Used to climb broken parts of Compound wall Guard Clothing x4 - Guards take longer to detect players. Combined with Supply Truck can be used to drive through Compound Main Gate Supply Truck - Used to drive through Compound Main Gate when combined with Guard Clothing

Camera points of interest (Compound)

Basement - Safe Basement Storage - 2 Gold/Cash Slots +2 Painting Slots Office Cam 1 - Elevator +1 Painting Slot Office Cam 2 - 1 Painting Slot West Storage Cam 1 - 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot West Storage Cam 2 - 1 Gold/Cash Slot North Storage Cam 1 - 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot North Storage Cam 2 - 1 Gold/Cash Slot South Storage Cam 1 - 1 Gold/Cash Slot South Storage Cam 2 - 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot North Gate - Keypad North Wall - Grapple Point Main Gate - Transport Truck South Gate - Keypad South Wall - Grapple Point