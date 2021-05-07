What are MOC Missions, and how much do they pay in GTA Online?

There might be a few shortcomings with GTA Online that players might point to occasionally, but a dearth of money-making opportunities is never one of them. The game practically throws opportunities at players to help them learn new ways of making money as they go along.

It can often be the case in GTA Online that new players might not be aware of the best ways to make money. Through weekly updates that drop every Thursday, Rockstar Games sheds light on many of its great game modes and missions to encourage new players to try them out.

The spotlight is on MOC Missions this week, which, as the name suggests, can be unlocked once the player purchases a MOC.

What is special about MOC Missions this week in GTA Online?

100k bonus plus 2x Cash and RP

The reason players should be looking to cop themselves a brand-new MOC this week in GTA Online is the 100 grand bonus plus the 2x payout. This means that players will be able to earn 2x GTA$ and RP from MOC Missions, as well as an additional bonus of GTA$100,000.

The bonus will be added to the player's Maze Bank Account by May 19th. It requires players to complete at least one MOC mission by May 12th. Plus, there is a 40% discount on the MOC this week, making it that much easier to purchase.

How to unlock MOC and MOC Missions?

To purchase a MOC, players must first buy a Bunker to store it. To then unlock MOC Missions, they will need to complete the required number of resupply missions. A total of 14 such tasks will unlock every single MOC mission.

This can be done through the laptop in the Bunker, and players are in luck since supplies will cost much less this week in GTA Online. While the payout isn't great, averaging about 15k to 20k per mission, the 2x bonus will undoubtedly help move things along.

Plus, the additional GTA$100,000 will make the deal all the sweeter. Now is a great time to get into the Gunrunning business and upgrade weaponry as MKII weapons are also available at a discounted price this week.